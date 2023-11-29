Mailbag: What to Expect From Ronnie Stanley After Bye

Downing: Let's unpack this question a little bit. First of all, it's fair to say that Ronnie Stanley hasn't played at his highest level this season. He particularly had a tough night on Sunday against Chargers All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, who had a pair of sacks and generally made life difficult for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Let's also acknowledge that Mack is one of the best outside linebackers in the game (his 13 sacks are tied for the third most in the league), so Stanley is far from the only left tackle Mack has given trouble to.

Head John Harbaugh acknowledged that this week when asked about Stanley. "I think he'd probably be the first person to tell you it's not been great," Harbaugh said. "He needs to get stronger and get his technique right. He needs to get out at practice and keep growing back into … He's a great player. We want to get him back into playing at that high level."

Now in terms of the question of how much Stanley has left in the tank, I still think he can play high quality football. He's dealt with two injuries to the same knee this season. Those injuries have taken a toll, and that was evident Sunday night. Stanley gutted it out and played through the injury against the Chargers, even though he wasn't at full strength. I'm not going to make a sweeping judgement about his ability based on that performance. There's probably no player on the team who stands to benefit from the bye week more than Stanley. Having the week off will give him time to get the knee healthier so that he can anchor and withstand the power rush of top pass rushers down the stretch. If the Ravens are going to make a deep playoff run, they need Stanley playing at the level he's capable of reaching. He's one of the game's highest-paid left tackles for a reason, and I think his best football of the season is still in front of him.