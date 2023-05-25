Late for Work 5/25: A Full Season of Roquan Smith Is Cause for Excitement

Ravens Are Outside Top 20 in Rankings of Best, Worst Offseasons

A lot of good things happened for the Ravens this offseason, from signing Lamar Jackson to a contract extension; to revamping the wide receiving corps with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor; to bringing in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Despite those moves, ESPN's Bill Barnwell wasn't impressed. He placed the Ravens at No. 21 in his rankings of the best and worst offseasons.

Among Barnwell's concerns is how much the Ravens will get out of Beckham.

"I spoke to more than one NFL executive who was shocked by the terms of Beckham's new contract," Barnwell wrote. "Beckham had been disappointing in Cleveland, ran hot and cold in Los Angeles, tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, and then wasn't able to play a year ago. The Ravens are paying him $15 million for the 2023 season, including $13.8 million up front in a signing bonus. Even if he does live up to those expectations, the Ravens would have to franchise him or give him a significant new deal to stick around after this campaign. There wasn't much on the wide receiver market, but I'd be surprised if Beckham was a $15 million caliber of player in 2023."

Barnwell also has questions about the Ravens defense.

"Calais Campbell left and was replaced by Bears rotation D-lineman Angelo Blackson," Barnwell wrote. "With Marcus Peters unsigned, the Ravens imported corner Rock Ya-Sin, who was disappointing in Indianapolis before playing better while missing six games in Las Vegas a year ago. He's on a one-year deal. Cornerback looks like a problem outside of Marlon Humphrey.

"Do the Ravens have a great pass-rusher? Justin Houston is no longer on the roster, and he was the only Baltimore player to rack up more than six sacks a year ago. It's fair to say they deserve some benefit of the doubt given their history of drafting and developing talent, but they're dependent on Odafe Oweh or David Ojabo making a leap and becoming this team's best pass-rusher in 2023. It's possible they might have been more aggressive if the Jackson deal had been completed before the draft."

Lamar Jackson Is Among the Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure This Season

With a contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the league and the most weapons he's ever had, expectations for Jackson to have another MVP-caliber season are high. That's why ESPN's Dan Orlovsky named Jackson as one of five quarterbacks under the most pressure this season.