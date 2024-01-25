Late for Work: J.J. Watt Says Roquan Smith Is a 'Special, Special Player'

Joe Buck Reveals What Impresses Him the Most About Jackson

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, who called the Ravens-Texans divisional playoff game last week, appeared on the “This Is Football” podcast and discussed a variety of Ravens-centric subjects. Here are some highlights:

The most impressive thing about Jackson: "Beautiful directness. We went into that game, everybody was talking about 1-3 in the playoffs, haven't been in a playoff game in three years, pressure, pressure, pressure. It's almost like you feel scared to ask when you're in a production meeting, like, 'Hey, Lamar, are you feeling any pressure because you're 1-3 in the playoffs?' Troy [Aikman] asked it and he's just like, 'No, no. That's the past. It doesn't matter. I can't wait to go out and play. I'm antsy. I just want to win a Super Bowl.' And I believe him. I think some guys talk about pressure and say that they're able to put it to the side, and I don't believe them. You can just see it; it's dripping off of them. And when Lamar Jackson said that and you take in the body language and the way said it, and then you go on and add it in the way he played, especially in that second half, I believe him."

How good Ravens coaches are in production meetings: "John Harbaugh is unbelievable. Their defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, I hope he never changes. Todd Monken, their offensive coordinator. We just left the best group. This was the one where we went into the game thinking, 'My god, we've got the entire game plan. He's saying stuff to us that he knows we will not see him out on, but that will give us background information to make better observations in the game.'"