News & Notes: Roquan Smith Sees No Weakness in Ravens Defense

There's plenty of buzz surrounding Baltimore's offense, but Roquan Smith is setting the bar high for the defense.

The All-Pro inside linebacker is eager to begin his first training camp with the Ravens after joining the team in a midseason trade last year. Smith has been a team leader since Day 1, arriving with the credibility that comes with being an established star.

Smith believes Baltimore's defense can be special and wants everyone around him to get that message.

"I feel like the expectations are very high," Smith said. "I feel like if we play to our standard and everyone stays healthy … we're not weak in any spots if you ask me. I like our D-line versus anyone. I like our secondary verses anyone, and I for sure like our linebackers versus anyone. When I look at it from that perspective, I feel like if we do our jobs, and we give the ball back to Lamar (Jackson) and the [offense], there's going to be a lot of great things that are going to happen."

Smith echoed similar sentiments on “The Lounge” podcast in June, when he said he expects to have his best season, considering how he feels physically and mentally. Entering his sixth NFL season, Smith has only been to the postseason twice and is still looking for his first playoff win. While he's excited about Baltimore's potential, he's reminding his teammates not to begin training camp with a complacent mindset.