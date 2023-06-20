Late for Work 6/20: Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen Are 'Arguably the Best Linebacker Duo in the League'

Ravens' Quarterback Room Ranked Among NFL's Best

Not only do the Ravens have one of the best starting quarterbacks in the league in Lamar Jackson, but they also have talented and experienced quarterbacks backing him up.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio placed the Ravens at No. 5 in his rankings of NFL quarterback rooms. Florio based his rankings on a team's starter, backups, and coaches.

"The Ravens will contend this year. They could be a serious contender for a Super Bowl appearance," Florio wrote. "Much of it hinges on the quarterback position, and the team's overall quarterback position is among the best in the league."

Florio believes Jackson can take his game to another level this season under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

"Sure, they're in the process of installing a new offense. But that should only get more out of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose throwing skills are regularly underestimated and often dismissed," Florio wrote. "He has his five-year contract, he's fully engaged, and he has multiple new weapons at his disposal as the team transitions from the Greg Roman offense to the Todd Monken attack."

Florio noted that the Ravens have a capable backup quarterback in Tyler Huntley, who has started nine games the past two seasons, including one in the playoffs.

"He's under contract for one more season, and he has proven to be a competent understudy to Jackson. Huntley gave the Bengals a run for their money in the playoffs," Florio wrote.

Other quarterbacks competing for roster spots are journeyman Josh Johnson, who has played for 14 teams and is on his third stint with the Ravens, and Anthony Brown, who started one game as a rookie last year.

Zay Flowers Has Impressed With His Ability to Get Open

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters provided progress reports on the first-round draft pick of the team they cover. Zay Flowers received a positive review from Jamison Hensley.

"Flowers has been impressive with his ability to consistently get open," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens have drafted six wide receivers in the first round in their history, but none has shown this type of route-running as a rookie. Teammates and coaches have raved about his sharp change of direction, which has caused plenty of separation this offseason.

"Flowers has had the occasional drop, which was a problem in college. But Ravens officials have shown no concern over his hands. Flowers is projected to be among Baltimore's top three wide receivers alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman."

Also complimentary of Flowers was CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, who called the drafting of the Boston College star the Ravens' best move of the offseason, which is saying something considering some of the team's other offseason moves.

"Drafting WR Zay Flowers is easily the most promising investment they've made at the position in years," Benjamin wrote.

