Late for Work 4/6: A Round 1 Trade Back Is 'Probably the Best-Case Scenario' for the Ravens

A Round 1 Trade Back Is 'Probably the Best-Case Scenario' for Ravens

On Wednesday, members of the media met with the Ravens for their annual pre-draft press conference. Among the largest takeaways included consideration of the Ravens' "best-case scenario" being a trade-back in Round 1.

"With the team doing next to nothing in free agency and tight against the salary cap, five draft picks don't feel sufficient to address a few front-line needs and other areas where depth is required," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Ravens officials don't reveal much at the pre-draft luncheon, but DeCosta acknowledged that finding a way to accrue more picks is a focus."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer noted their lack of draft capital at the top rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

"The Ravens have only so many options, only so much time," Shaffer wrote. "The draft starts April 27. The Ravens will pick No. 22 overall, and then not again until No. 86 overall, barring a trade."

A big focus circled around the team possessing five picks, but Zrebiec did mention they've had quite a surplus of draft picks the past three years, and they've held onto the majority of the players selected.