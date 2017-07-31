Ryan Mallett Focused on Improving, Not Colin Kaepernick

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable with them and we're getting more cohesive as a unit," Mallett said. "The line, the backs, the receivers, and tight ends."

Mallett will continue to run with the first-team until Flacco is back on the field. The plan is to give Flacco a week of rest and then re-evaluate him to see if he's ready to return. If Flacco's back injury lingers, then maybe the Ravens look more into signing Kaepernick.

Mallett, 29, has been with the Ravens since late in the 2015 season. He started the final two games that year, including a Week 16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 60 percent of his passes and threw two touchdowns to two interceptions in his starts for Baltimore. He did not start any games last season.

Over the next few weeks, he'll look to show the coaching staff that he's again ready to be Flacco's backup. Mallett said his performance at Sunday's stadium practice was "decent," but stressed he needs to improve throughout camp.