Salute to Service Past Nominees

Mar 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM
2021: Jarret Johnson2017: John Harbaugh2013: John Harbaugh*
2020: Cheerleaders2016: Steve Smith Sr.2012: John Harbaugh
2019: John Harbaugh2015: Steve Smith Sr.2011: John Harbaugh
2018: Robert Griffin III2014: Morgan Cox

*National Award Winner

