Sam Koch Joins Ravens Coaching Staff After Retirement

May 19, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051922-Koch

Sam Koch is retiring as a player, but he isn't going far.

Koch will now join the Ravens staff as a special teams consultant, meaning he will help coach his successor, rookie punter Jordan Stout.

Koch said he appreciated General Manager Eric DeCosta calling him before picking Stout in the fourth round of this year's draft. DeCosta told Koch there was a chance the team could draft a punter that day.

Koch and his wife had long talked about that moment when he realized his long career, which spanned 16 years, would come to an end. Koch said he has "no doubt" he could continue punting in the NFL, but he didn't want to leave Baltimore and it had to come to an end eventually. Now, he can smoothly transition to helping the organization in a different way.

"First and foremost, I'm just excited to work with Jordan," Koch said. "We're going to try to make him the next best punter of the Ravens and do everything we can to make him the best punter in the league."

Koch said he has already worked with Stout on some punting and holding aspects of his game. The rookies and veterans have been together for a couple weeks now since the draft.

"I'm going to try to teach him everything I have," Koch said. "I'm going to put everything I have into making him the best punter this league has seen."

It's the perfect situation for Stout, who the Ravens viewed as the best punter to come out of college in a long time. In addition to Special Teams Coach Randy Brown and Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, Stout will now have a mentor that not only revolutionized the game but is also meticulous about his preparation and technique.

Koch's teammates, including kicker Justin Tucker, often talked about how the 16-year veteran pushed them to constantly get better.

"Sam is the ultimate example of what it means to be a professional," Tucker said. "The great memories we created together start with him and his work ethic, his abilities and his attention to detail. I owe much of my success over the last 10 years to Sam, and many Ravens' victories over the last 16 years are very much because of Sam's efforts."

"Sam never took a day off from being the best punter he could possibly be," former Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox said. "Whether it was a practice day in March or the Super Bowl, he approached every rep the same. Everything had to be perfect. If it wasn't, he'd then spend all his energy figuring out why – and he'd fix it."

Related Content

news

Ravens Teammates, Coaches Give Tribute to Sam Koch Upon Retirement

Former teammates and coaches expressed their admiration for Sam Koch, one of the team's most respected players who announced his retirement on Thursday.

news

After 16 Years as a Raven, Sam Koch Is Retiring

The franchise's all-time leader in games played will remain with the Ravens as a special teams consultant.

news

Ray Lewis Finishes Second in Reality Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center after enduring treacherous challenges in the Panama jungles. Here's who finished ahead of the Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker.

news

Chris Horton to Participate in NFL Diversity Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

More than 60 coaches and front office personnel will participate in a new NFL program designed to increase hiring opportunities for minorities and women.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

Late for Work 5/19: Joe Burrow: 'I Love Playing the Ravens Because They Talk'

An NFL executive says the Ravens should consider paying Lamar Jackson on a year-to-year basis. Tyler Huntley makes Chris Simms' top 40 quarterback rankings. Colin Cowherd predicts the Ravens to finish third, the Steelers second in the AFC North.

news

What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

It's time for the Ravens to give their young wide receivers more opportunities, but they still need a Plan B.

news

ESPN Launches 30 for 30 Documentary on 2000 Champion Ravens

Baltimore's dominant and colorful Super Bowl-winning team of 2000 will be profiled in an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

news

Mailbag: Could Ravens Add a Cornerback (Instead of Wide Receiver)?

What's going on with the returns of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards? Do the Ravens still need an X-factor up front? Will there be more tricks on offense this season?

news

Late for Work 5/18: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Say Lamar Jackson Is Under Pressure to Bounce Back

The meeting with rival Tom Brady is named the Ravens' must-watch game of 2022. Looking at potential trap games for the Ravens. Bleacher Report gives Baltimore a B+ for its offseason moves. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Ravens the second-best odds to win the AFC North.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising