Sammy Watkins Has Proactive Plan to Stay Healthy

To give the Ravens what they're looking for, Sammy Watkins knows he must stay healthy.

Watkins plans to work on avoiding injuries with the same diligence that he works on running routes. After the Ravens signed the 27-year-old wide receiver to a one-year contract in free agency, Watkins knew questions about his injury history would follow him to Baltimore.

He has missed at least three games in four of his seven NFL seasons, including last year when a hamstring injury limited him to 10 games and a career-low 421 receiving yards with the Kansas City Chiefs.

When Watkins met with the Ravens before agreeing to his deal, it was no surprise that his injury history was a topic of discussion. Watkins told the Ravens he is committed to having a healthy season, and he believes the team's coaching and training staff will help him realize that goal.

"I just think for me, I have to be smart," Watkins said. "I talked to Coach [John Harbaugh] and his staff, I'm a guy that goes 100% and a guy that really doesn't know better. I told them that they have to protect me, know when to [not] let me kill my legs and make sure I'm getting good work, but also knowing when to pull back. I think that's very critical with having a coach that understands that.