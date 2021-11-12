Sammy Watkins Playing vs. Dolphins, Nick Boyle Sits

The Ravens will have their full wide receiver arsenal for the first time this season as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 on "Thursday Night Football."

Sammy Watkins will play for the first time since Week 5 against the Colts, when he suffered a hamstring injury. He'll join Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and rookie Rashod Bateman to give Lamar Jackson the best wide receiver trio he's ever thrown to.

Watkins got off to a strong start this season with 18 catches for 292 yards in the team's first five games and Bateman picked it up from there with 12 grabs for 161 yards the past three weeks. Meanwhile, Brown is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (682) and has six touchdowns.

While Watkins' return is very welcomed, the Ravens are not getting back tight end Nick Boyle as hoped when he was activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

Boyle, who is a year removed from last year's season-ending knee injury, has practiced for the past three weeks but apparently isn't ready for game action yet. The Ravens instead called Eric Tomlinson up from the practice squad to face the Dolphins.

The Ravens will also be without running back Latavius Murray for a third straight game after he injured his ankle on Oct. 17 against the Chargers. Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams will be the three running backs again.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams will also not play due to a shoulder injury that didn't improve over the course of the short week. He didn't practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable.

Miami ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (75.1), so Williams will have extra time to recover before Baltimore takes on the run-heavy Chicago Bears next week.

The Ravens' other inactives are wide receiver James Proche, safety Ar'Darius Washington, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

Baltimore went with Miles Boykin over Proche, perhaps for special teams and blocking reasons. Even with DeShon Elliott out for the rest of the year, the Ravens did not activate Washington. Rookie Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and veteran Jimmy Smith are expected to step into action.

As for the Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett will be under center as Miami opted to be cautious with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he tries to come back from a finger injury.

Brissett guided the Dolphins to their second win of the season last week against the Houston Texans, completing 26 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's more apt to test the Ravens with deep shots than Tagovailoa would have been.