Ravens' Sarah Snyder Named First President of Professional Football Registered Dietitian Society

Snyder works with each individual player to customize their plan based on their current needs, including foundational nutrition, fueling, recovery and hydration. She works in collaboration with the team's strength and conditioning coaches, athletic trainers, and medical staff.

Currently, 28 of 32 clubs employ full-time RDNs and the remaining four clubs have contract RDNs in the role.

They traditionally have met informally at the Combine every year, giving everyone a chance to share their successes and challenges. Snyder said many RDNs came from the collegiate level, and it's been an adjustment for them to transition to the NFL.

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) has been around since the 1960s. Now the PFRDS will look to make a similar impact on the profession and athletes. They will hold their first official meeting at the Combine this week.

"It feels like a natural progression. We came to the table within the last 10 years," Snyder said.