Secretary Of Navy Gives Keenan Reynolds Permission To Play In NFL

May 13, 2016 at 03:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_ReynoldsCanPlay_news.jpg


Keenan Reynolds has received the approval he's been waiting for. Now, the t's just need to be crossed and the i's dotted.

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus submitted a request for Reynolds to play full-time in the NFL this season and beyond. The request was submitted to the Secretary of Defense for final approval, and Mabus "strongly recommended" it be granted.

The request states that Midshipman Reynolds, the Ravens' sixth-round wide receiver/returner, would "satisfy [his] remaining commissioned service obligation" in the Navy Ready Reserve. As such, Reynolds would never be required to go into active duty.

According to "The Dan Patrick Show," which first broke the news, Mabus called Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and Head Coach John Harbaugh from Nepal to inform them of his decision.

The Navy mandates that graduates immediately serve five years of active duty after graduation, but certain accommodations or exceptions can be made depending on a midshipman's career.

Not only was Reynolds a record-breaking quarterback at Navy, but he was also held in extremely high regard for his character off the field. And that's something Mabus wants Reynolds to have the opportunity to display on the NFL's grand stage.

"Approval of these requests will provide the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of the Navy (DON) significant favorable exposure, enhance national recruiting, and serve as a positive ongoing contribution to DoD public affairs efforts," Mabus said in a memo accompanying the request. 

The Navy Reserve's mission statement is "to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war."

Details of what Reynolds will specifically do in the Reserves is unknown at this time.

Mabus also said that he submitted the same request for second-year Patriots long snapper and Navy Ens. Joe Cardona.

"Commissioning and appointment in the Ready Reserve is the best option for Midshipman Reynolds and Ens. Cardona due to the time and commitment required for the unique opportunity of playing in the National Football League," Mabus wrote.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Cheerleader Is a Finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson, 30, is one of 15 finalists for the Sports Illustrated 'Swim Search,' with a chance to be one of six people featured in the magazine.
news

Mailbag: Any Clue on Which Direction Ravens Will Go in Draft?

Which receiver could the Ravens draft if two popular picks are gone? Will the Ravens make another move in free agency before the draft?
news

Sammy Watkins Is Excited to Help Open Up Ravens' Passing Game

The new wide receiver is not worried about the Ravens' run-heavy offense, and believes he can help stretch the passing attack.
news

Sammy Watkins Officially Signs One-Year Contract

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has passed his physical and signed his contract.
news

Six Reasons to Love the Ravens-Rams 17th Game

Two of the NFL's most talented teams will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. Here's what to expect.
news

Ravens Bring Back L.J. Fort on a One-Year Deal

The veteran inside linebacker was let go in mid-March but is returning to the Ravens.
news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said he was worried his days playing football might be done because of a lower salary cap.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
Advertising