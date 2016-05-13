Secretary Of Navy Gives Keenan Reynolds Permission To Play In NFL

Not only was Reynolds a record-breaking quarterback at Navy, but he was also held in extremely high regard for his character off the field. And that's something Mabus wants Reynolds to have the opportunity to display on the NFL's grand stage.

"Approval of these requests will provide the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of the Navy (DON) significant favorable exposure, enhance national recruiting, and serve as a positive ongoing contribution to DoD public affairs efforts," Mabus said in a memo accompanying the request.

The Navy Reserve's mission statement is "to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war."

Details of what Reynolds will specifically do in the Reserves is unknown at this time.

Mabus also said that he submitted the same request for second-year Patriots long snapper and Navy Ens. Joe Cardona.