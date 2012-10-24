Sergio Kindle Not Frustrated By Demotion





Sergio Kindle wants to get back to the 53-man active roster.

But he's not going to let his emotions about being moved down to the practice squad stand in his way.

"It could be [frustrating], but it hasn't," Kindle said. "Being frustrated isn't going to help. Why do it?"

Kindle was released Saturday when the Ravens activated Terrell Suggs.

The former second-round pick said he understood the business of it and being upset "wasn't going to get me back on the team."

Team officials told Kindle they wanted him back on their practice squad, but other teams could have claimed him off waivers. Nobody did by Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, and Kindle declined to say whether there were others interested in signing him to their practice squad.

"It's basically what I've been doing," Kindle said of his new status on the practice squad. "I wasn't playing in the game. If anything changes, it will just be the title."

Kindle was activated for just one game this year in Philadelphia when Paul Kruger and Suggs were both out. He made one tackle and played 12 snaps. He was active for two games last season, his first NFL action since fracturing his skull as a rookie.

Reporters asked Kindle what he felt he needed to do to get back to the active roster.

"To tell you the truth, I don't know," Kindle said. "Just continue doing what I'm doing now and just see how it goes from there. … I feel like I've improved as a player all the way around. And whatever they're asking of me specifically, I wouldn't know yet."