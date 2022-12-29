Late for Work 12/29: ESPN Simulation Has Ravens and Bengals Meeting in First Round of Playoffs

ESPN Simulation Has Ravens and Bengals Meeting in First Round of Playoffs

If ESPN's Football Power Index's simulation of the final two weeks of the season proves accurate, the Ravens will enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak and as the sixth seed in the AFC.

After using the FPI to determine the most likely seed combination in each conference, ESPN Analytics then picked a single simulation that yielded that pure chalk playoff seeding.

The simulation had the Ravens losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10, on Sunday, and the Cincinnati Bengals getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills, 37-9, on Monday night.

That would mean the AFC North champion is decided in Week 18 when the Ravens play at Cincinnati. ESPN projected the Bengals to win that game, 31-25. In this scenario, the Bengals would end up as the third seed in AFC and host the Ravens in the wild-card round.

"In recent weeks, it has felt inevitable that the red-hot Bengals would win this division over the stumbling Ravens. But after both teams lose in Week 17, it comes down to a Week 18 contest," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote. "And with a healthy Lamar Jackson back in the fray, this is no gimme for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati offense get it done, though, dropping 31 points on the Ravens in a one-score Week 18 contest, giving the Bengals home-field advantage for their postseason rematch a week later."

In this scenario, the Ravens and Bengals would meet in back-to-back weeks, which would add another layer of intrigue.

Hot Defense Makes Ravens Dangerous Team in Postseason

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen noted that getting hot at the right time is the key to postseason success. With that in mind, he identified five units that are getting hot at the right time, and the Ravens defense was among them.

Looking at the AFC playoff picture, a stout defense playing its best football is exactly what the Ravens need if they're going to make a run. Four of the top seven offenses in the league reside in the AFC: the Chiefs, Bills, Jaguars, and Bengals. All four of those teams have either clinched a playoff berth or are in position to do so.