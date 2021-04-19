SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Plays Basketball With Justin Bieber

Apr 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

041921-SociaLight

This series really needs to be re-titled "What is Marlon Humphrey up to this week?" because he gives the Most Interesting Man a run for his money.

This week might be the coolest one yet. Being guarded by Justin Bieber on the court? Not something most people experience.

Apparel company Legends hosted a basketball game of well, legends, from every industry in Atlanta to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

Seriously, what was the budget for this thing? Household names like Justin Bieber, Quavo and Offset teamed up with athletes such as Marlon, Tyreek Hill and Matt Barnes for a star-studded day of hoops.

Did you know Marlon could hoop? His brother, Marion, plays Division I basketball at the University of San Diego. Talk about an athletic family!

The Biebs guarding you in the paint? Legendary.

From The Bachelor, Matt James, to TikTok star Bryce Hall, everyone who's anyone was there. Except for me of course. Guess my invite got lost in the mail.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh: 'We Coach Every Guy That Wants to Be Here'

After the announcement from Ravens players that they will not be participating in voluntary organized team activities, Head Coach John Harbaugh said there are some non-rehab players working out.
news

Ravens 'Insulted' By Lack of Faith in Young Wide Receivers

General Manager Eric DeCosta believes strongly in the young receivers the Ravens have drafted the past two years. 
news

Possibility of Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Doesn't Affect Ravens' Offensive Line Draft Plan

General Manager Eric DeCosta said if there's a really good offensive tackle at No. 27, 'we're going to pick him.'
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Left Tackle Reportedly Set to Visit Ravens

Browns gamble by cutting Sheldon Richardson. Bengals starting cornerback Trae Waynes says he's 100 percent after missing 2020 season.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

The Oklahoma State offensive tackle has position flexibility and the right kind of mentality.
news

Late for Work 4/19: Ravens Ranked as Top Drafting Team Over Last Five Years

More free agents to pursue. Ravens withdraw their proposal for a 'sky judge.' Peter King weighs in on Orlando Brown Jr. trade.
news

Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

Ravens players became the latest to issue a statement via the NFLPA that they will not attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts amidst COVID-19.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

A superb athlete who is oozing with potential, Jayson Oweh is an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a pass rusher.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'm skeptical about the Ravens' need at safety. Why Justin Houston is a better fit than Jadeveon Clowney. The 27th-overall pick may not be based much on the position they play.
news

Draft Experts Weigh in on Ravens' Pass Rush Options

There is a handful of edge rushers expected to go in the second half of the first round. Here's what the experts are saying about who could be there for Baltimore.
news

Why Trading Back Could Be Ravens' First-Round Move 

With the Ravens holding just seven picks, the fewest during Eric DeCosta's tenure as general manager, there is pre-draft buzz that the Ravens could trade back Day 1.
Advertising