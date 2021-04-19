SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Plays Basketball With Justin Bieber

This series really needs to be re-titled "What is Marlon Humphrey up to this week?" because he gives the Most Interesting Man a run for his money.
This week might be the coolest one yet. Being guarded by Justin Bieber on the court? Not something most people experience.
Apparel company Legends hosted a basketball game of well, legends, from every industry in Atlanta to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
Seriously, what was the budget for this thing? Household names like Justin Bieber, Quavo and Offset teamed up with athletes such as Marlon, Tyreek Hill and Matt Barnes for a star-studded day of hoops.
Did you know Marlon could hoop? His brother, Marion, plays Division I basketball at the University of San Diego. Talk about an athletic family!
The Biebs guarding you in the paint? Legendary.
From The Bachelor, Matt James, to TikTok star Bryce Hall, everyone who's anyone was there. Except for me of course. Guess my invite got lost in the mail.