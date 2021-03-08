SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Shoots His Shot with Actress Zendaya 

Mar 08, 2021 at 05:08 PM
Cassie Calvert

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is known for being the most active Raven on social media. Now, he's even using Twitter to find love. 

They say you should manifest your goals, so you have to give him props for the effort.

Little did Marlon know, it wouldn't be the first time his future leading lady was linked to the Ravens. In 2013, the actress and singer performed the National Anthem before a Ravens vs. Steelers game on Thanksgiving at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens did win, so perhaps Zendaya is good luck.

He's known for his free-agent recruiting on Twitter, so we took a page out of his own book.

Zendaya has yet to respond. Maybe Marlon's old pal Victoria Justice can put in a good word.

