SociaLight: Rashod Bateman's Birthday Present Was a Car … for His Mom

Nov 29, 2021 at 04:57 PM
Cassie Calvert

via @rashodbateman on Instagram

Rashod Bateman kicked off his birthday week with his first divisional win, but it got even sweeter.

On his 22nd birthday Monday, the Ravens first-round wide receiver wasn't thinking about himself on his special day, but rather honoring someone who helped get him there.

Bateman made sure his mom, Shonda, is rolling into 2022 in style, in a brand new Mercedes Benz whip.

This isn't the first time Bateman has gone all out for Shonda. In June, he bought her a beautiful house.

I always love these videos when guys surprise their moms.

I talked to Tyus' mom about these special moments on The Purple Chair Podcast. Maybe Rashod's mom will have to join next!

