SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Throws First Pitch at Orioles Game

Rashod Bateman was introduced to the local fans in the perfect way, by throwing out the first pitch at Saturday's Orioles game at Camden Yards.
Surely this won't be the last time we hear fans cheering his name in Baltimore!
It was a pretty good pitch too. No 50 Cent style pitches around here.
Rashod is the latest in a line of current Ravens to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for the O's. Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown and Jaylon Ferguson have all taken the mound at the ballpark.
Hey Orioles, some of the other Ravens first-round picks would like a word.
The O's lost Saturday's Bateman game, but did close out the weekend with quite an impressive win. Looks a little familiar if you ask us.