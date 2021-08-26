SociaLight: Sam Koch Is Fixing Up an Old Truck With His Son

Aug 26, 2021 at 01:09 PM
via @sdkoch4 on Instagram

Sam Koch may be a self-described jerk (I'm using a nicer word) on the field, but off it, he's all Dad.

Koch and his son, Kamydn, wanted to find something they could share besides the game of football, so they decided to refurbish an old truck together. For car enthusiasts out there, it's a Chevy K20.

For Kamydn, the added bonus is he now has a pair of wheels when he gets his driver's license next year.

Sam has begun chronicling the transformation on his Instagram. Days off from training camp were dedicated to making improvements.

Sometimes, Sam gets derailed by other projects that pop up. He is quite the handyman! Perhaps a post-playing career? I know who I need to call he next time I need something fixed at my house!

I don't know much about cars, but even I can tell this transformation is pretty impressive.

Can't wait to see the finished project, stay tuned!

