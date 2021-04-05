SociaLight: The Jalen Suggs-Terrell Suggs Connection Runs Deep

Apr 05, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

040521-SociaLight
Rich Schultz/Darron Cummings/AP Photos
Left: Former OLB Terrell Suggs; Right: Gonzaga G Jalen Suggs

If you watched men's Final Four action this weekend, you may have done a double take at a familiar name. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga guard, had one of the clutch-est shots in recent memory, pulling up for a long three to give the Bulldogs the last-second victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Suggs? Yes, you read that right. Suggs' father is Larry Suggs, who is second cousins with former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.

His cousin weighed in.

Ball so Hard indeed.

Social media and the sports world went wild for the epic finish.

According to The Athletic, when Jalen was in fifth grade, Terrell fronted Larry the money to start a youth basketball program, Grassroots Sizzle, which is where Jalen sharpened his skills. Jalen started playing at the 17-and-under level when he was in just seventh grade, and the program got an Under Armour sponsorship and landed on the UA circuit three years later.

Naturally, football still runs in the Suggs family blood. Jalen was a top-recruit in both sports as a Minnesota high school athlete.

Suggs' Bulldogs face the Baylor Bears for the NCAA Championship tonight at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/5: Five Prospects Who Make Sense for Ravens in First Round

The Ravens are built to contend for a championship this season and beyond. A young wide receiver already on the roster to keep an eye on.
news

Ravens Could Find an Intriguing Safety in the Draft

A young safety to add depth and playmaking to the secondary could be something that interests Baltimore in the draft. Here are some players to keep an eye on.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Why waiting to add a veteran pass rusher makes sense (and which one I like best). My thoughts on the schedule expansion. The surprise position that the Ravens could address in the draft.
news

Sammy Watkins Officially Signs One-Year Contract

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has passed his physical and signed his contract.
news

Six Reasons to Love the Ravens-Rams 17th Game

Two of the NFL's most talented teams will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. Here's what to expect.
news

Late for Work 4/2: Why Haven't the Ravens Signed a Pass Rusher Yet?

Don't overlook the importance of re-signing inside linebacker L.J. Fort. Should the Ravens draft Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield in the first round? The Ravens have connections to the men's basketball Final Four.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Ravens Bring Back L.J. Fort on a One-Year Deal

The veteran inside linebacker was let go in mid-March but is returning to the Ravens.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay's 'No-Brainer' Wide Receiver Pick

Mock drafts still have a wide receiver or edge rusher for the Ravens in the first round, but ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper agree on the same wideout. 
news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Late for Work 4/1: Nate Burleson: Sammy Watkins Will Thrive for Ravens

The Ravens got one of the best bargains of the offseason by re-signing Tyus Bowser. Could J.K. Dobbins become the NFL's best running back in 2021? Former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard is attempting a comeback. Don't bet against Justin Tucker when it comes to consistency.
Advertising