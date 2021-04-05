SociaLight: The Jalen Suggs-Terrell Suggs Connection Runs Deep

If you watched men's Final Four action this weekend, you may have done a double take at a familiar name. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga guard, had one of the clutch-est shots in recent memory, pulling up for a long three to give the Bulldogs the last-second victory over the UCLA Bruins.
Suggs? Yes, you read that right. Suggs' father is Larry Suggs, who is second cousins with former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.
His cousin weighed in.
Ball so Hard indeed.
Social media and the sports world went wild for the epic finish.
According to The Athletic, when Jalen was in fifth grade, Terrell fronted Larry the money to start a youth basketball program, Grassroots Sizzle, which is where Jalen sharpened his skills. Jalen started playing at the 17-and-under level when he was in just seventh grade, and the program got an Under Armour sponsorship and landed on the UA circuit three years later.
Naturally, football still runs in the Suggs family blood. Jalen was a top-recruit in both sports as a Minnesota high school athlete.
Suggs' Bulldogs face the Baylor Bears for the NCAA Championship tonight at 9:20 p.m. ET.