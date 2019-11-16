SociaLight: Torrey Smith is Relishing 'Front Row Seat' to Lamar Jackson 

Nov 16, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Cassie Calvert

When former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL, he said he planned to make Baltimore his home base, where his heart "is and never left."

Being in Baltimore means continuing his great community work.

It also means being around his former team more often. He's stopped by the facility a few times and taken in games at M&T Bank Stadium.

Legendary Moments! @digital_12

Torrey was asked about the Ravens' season at Fight Night DC's event Fight For Children, an organization that supports youth sports programming in Washington, D.C. Smith called Lamar Jackson "a light" for the team and city, and said he's relishing watching him play.

"I'm enjoying having a front-row seat, being right in Baltimore watch him, grow," Smith said.

Relishing indeed!

