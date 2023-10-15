Spending Week in London Pays Off for Ravens

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen complimented everyone in the organization who made the trip for making things easier for the players.

"That comes from the guys behind the scenes that don't get talked about, equipment [staff], video guys, nutrition staff and all that stuff behind the scenes," Queen said. "They take care of us. They really make our job easy.

"The traveling was good. Everything was good. [The] hospitality from all the people at the hotel really made our job easy from coming here early, trying to adjust to the time, adjust our bodies, practice on the field, get everything that we need right here. All the people behind the scenes made it really easy for us. So, special shoutout to them."

The victory was one the Ravens sorely needed, coming off a 17-10 loss to the Steelers in which Baltimore lost a 10-0 lead and didn't score in the second half. The road trip was a change of routine that allowed the Ravens to get away and return with much fonder memories of London.

"Last time we came obviously it wasn't too fun going back," said Humphrey, who was a rookie in 2017. "With my family being in town, they said there was Ravens fans everywhere. It was really cool to be able to get that win, kind of get that Steelers snuff off us.