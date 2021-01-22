Sports Icon Hank Aaron Was a Ravens Fan

Aaron also pulled for the Ravens because he was a fan of the Cleveland Browns when they joined the NFL from the All-America Football Conference that disbanded in 1949. Aaron rooted for the Browns because they were underdogs joining a new league. When Newsome became a Hall of Fame tight end with the Browns, the bond between Aaron and Newsome was sealed. When the Browns moved from Cleveland and became the Ravens in 1996, Aaron's allegiance went with Newsome from Cleveland to Baltimore.