Late for Work 5/2: Steelers Drafted Wide Receiver Ravens Wanted

Ravens Were Interested in a Fourth-Round Receiver

After trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens didn't draft a wide receiver. When General Manager Eric DeCosta spoke to the media following Day 3, he stated, "It wasn't for a lack of effort."

According to Pro Football Talk's Peter King, who was in the draft room on Day 3, they were a pick away from nabbing one.

"A middle-round receiver, Calvin Austin III of Memphis, a smurfy guy who runs a 4.32 40, was Baltimore's target here," King wrote. "Guess who else runs a 4.32? Hollywood Brown. Though Austin's a small guy, he was durable at Memphis, playing 49 games in four years and averaging 16.3 yards per catch. Baltimore's not a deep-throwing team—thus Brown's frustration, leading to his trade request, and the trade to Arizona—but the Ravens could use speed depth. Austin wasn't a must-have. But he was the next target. He was Baltimore's guy."

Unfortunately, one pick before the Ravens selected in the fourth round for the fifth time, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the Memphis speedster. It was the second receiver Pittsburgh drafted, following Georgia's George Pickens in the second round.

"'Gotta be kidding me,' someone blurted out as the Ravens began to process it," King wrote.

"Ravens on the clock … 4:40 4:35 … DeCosta had to think now. He had open trade offers with Kansas City and Jacksonville, and he could pull the trigger on either. He didn't love his options here. But his expression didn't change. [Ravens Head Coach John] Harbaugh's expression didn't change, nor did [Executive Vice President Ozzie] Newsome's. These things happen in the draft. They pondered alternatives. They had two linebackers and one slower receiver with good grades left, but didn't love any of them."

With the No. 139 pick, the Ravens selected a player Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was fond of: tight end Isaiah Likely. But King asked DeCosta about losing Austin.

"DeCosta said, 'That's the draft. We gambled on the punter, and we're glad we got him,'" King wrote. "'To us, [Jordan] Stout was the only one we'd have taken. These are the kinds of decisions you make every year in the draft. You never get everyone you want.'"