Around the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens React to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

Cleveland Browns: Josh Dobbs Joins Browns Quarterbacks Room

Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs has gone from one AFC North team to another.

Dobbs signed with the Browns over the weekend and will join their quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and, for the time being, Baker Mayfield. The Browns are expected either to trade or release Mayfield after acquiring Watson.

Dobbs is an intriguing quarterback prospect who was a Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017, but he has thrown just 17 NFL passes, seeing very little playing time behind recently retired Ben Roethlisberger. Dobbs reportedly worked out with the Ravens and Patriots before signing with the Browns.

As a guest on "NFL Rewind on Sirius' NFL Radio", Dobbs said he was eager to learn Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive system.