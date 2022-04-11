Around the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens React to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

Apr 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041122-AFC-North
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines during the second half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Dwayne Haskins' Death Stuns Teammates, NFL

The death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday was a stunning blow to the NFL community, a tragic loss of life at age 24.

It was clear that Haskins had forged a strong bond with teammates after just one season with the Steelers, and it was a cruel reminder of how fragile life is. Haskins, fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Chase Claypool were among Steelers who were in Florida working out together last week. After receiving the news that Haskins had been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Florida highway, Claypool posted an emotional video, expressing his love for his friend.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement, saying in part that he was "devastated and at a loss for words."

Recently retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was in quarterback meetings all last season with Haskins, also expressed his condolences, as did All-Pro Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

NFL players connect in so many ways as teammates and competitors, building relationships that sometimes date back to their childhoods.

Haskins, who played his high school football in Maryland at Bullis School, was still close to a large number of his former teammates with Ohio State and the Washington Commanders. In 2018, Haskins and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins were part of an explosive backfield that led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 season, with Haskins throwing for 50 touchdowns and completing 70.0 percent of his passes, while Dobbins ran for 1,053 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was also a teammate of Haskins' on that 2018 Buckeyes squad, tying for the team lead in tackles with 81.

Haskins built a legacy as a football player at Ohio State, but it's his warmth as a person that his friends and family will miss the most.

Ravens players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, also reacted to the news.

Cleveland Browns: Josh Dobbs Joins Browns Quarterbacks Room

Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs has gone from one AFC North team to another.

Dobbs signed with the Browns over the weekend and will join their quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and, for the time being, Baker Mayfield. The Browns are expected either to trade or release Mayfield after acquiring Watson.

Dobbs is an intriguing quarterback prospect who was a Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017, but he has thrown just 17 NFL passes, seeing very little playing time behind recently retired Ben Roethlisberger. Dobbs reportedly worked out with the Ravens and Patriots before signing with the Browns.

As a guest on "NFL Rewind on Sirius' NFL Radio", Dobbs said he was eager to learn Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive system.

"Getting up to New England was a great visit as well as Baltimore," Dobbs said via SteelersDepot.com. "Those were two great visits. In talking with Cleveland, it's a tremendous opportunity, as well as a really fun room to be in and a really talented team. It's a little weird of course, you play against them every year in the league being in Pittsburgh and now you're a Cleveland Brown. I'm excited about the future.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tre Flowers Re-Signs on One-Year Deal

The Bengals have re-signed another veteran cornerback.

A few weeks after re-signing Eli Apple, the Bengals announced Saturday they had re-signed Tre Flowers to a one-year deal. The 26-year-old Flowers was signed off waivers in October after being released by Seattle, playing in 11 games with Cincinnati season including one start.

Flowers also contributed on special teams and he often matched up with opposing tight ends as a third cornerback, rotating into the lineup to complement corners Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Apple.

The Bengals have invested heavily in their offensive line this season, signing tackle La'el Collins, guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals have also kept the top of their cornerback rotation intact, and could add another young cornerback in the upcoming draft.

