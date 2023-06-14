Late for Work 6/14: Stephen A. Smith Not Convinced Ravens Are Top Threat to Chiefs

Amos would've been a quality depth addition for the Ravens, who have a solid safety group in Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, and Brandon Stephens.

Pro Football Focus Grades Ravens' Offseason

Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz filed his report on the Ravens offseason to this point. He gave them an overall grade of B. Here are some excerpts:

Best move of the offseason: Signing Lamar Jackson

"Bringing Jackson back was critical, as the franchise would have been sent into full reset mode without him. Health will be key for him going forward, as he has missed the better part of 14 games in the past two seasons."

Remaining team needs: Interior defender

"The Ravens don't have a lot of holes on paper but could use improved play on the defensive interior. Justin Madubuike has never quite lived up to his 2020 pre-draft hype, as he has yet to post a pass-rush win rate over 8.0% and his highest run-defense grade to date is just 65.1. Broderick Washington is also slated to start, and his career-best run-defense grade is just 64.7, while his best pass-rush win rate comes in at just 5.8%."

Early position battle to watch: LB Patrick Queen vs. LB Trenton Simpson

"Roquan Smith has the starting MIKE position locked down, but things could get interesting at WILL, considering Baltimore selected Trenton Simpson in the third round. Simpson is a supreme athlete who forced four incompletions in coverage last year at Clemson. While Patrick Queen enjoyed a breakout season of sorts in 2022, earning a 69.7 overall grade, this was in large part due to him tallying 22 total pressures (with six sacks and six QB hits). Simpson will likely have his shot at getting off-ball reps."

2023 outlook

"Barring attrition due to injury, this roster has the look of a competitor. … If Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati are to be considered the 'big three' in the AFC, then Baltimore is certainly one of the top contenders to break through that trio."

Justin Madubuike Named Ravens' Most Underrated Player

One man's underachiever is another man's underrated. While Liskiewitz believes Madubuike has fallen short of expectations, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar believes Madubuike is the Ravens' most underrated player.

"The Ravens took Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M, and while he made an impact at times as a rotational player in his first two NFL seasons, 2022 was really his breakout year," Farrar wrote. "That's when he had six sacks, four quarterback hits, 22 quarterback hurries, and 25 stops on just 684 total snaps.

"Moreover, Baltimore's defense got after the quarterback far more effectively when Madubuike was on the field — the Ravens' sack rate went from 5.8% to 8.5% when he was part of the equation, and the pressure rate jumped from 23.6% to 34.7%. Not that on-off splits are ever due to just one player, but in this case, Madubuike's ability to not only soak up double teams, but also to move through those two-man blocks to provide pressure made an obvious difference for others on those defensive lines. At 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds, No. 92 is a big bag of lunch for any blocker (or blockers) to deal with."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said yesterday that he thinks Madubuike, who is entering the final year on his rookie contract, is going to make a significant impact this season.