Steve Bisciotti Remains Committed to Making a Difference 

Jun 27, 2022 at 05:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti wouldn't promise to loan his private jet to Marlon Humphrey.

However, on the latest episode of Studio 44, Bisciotti talked about giving back during a wide-ranging interview. Philanthropic efforts like the recently-announced Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program will remain important to him for the rest of his life.

"I'm going to leave a lot of money to charity, most of it," Bisciotti told Humphrey. "My goal is to give away a lot. I don't want to wait until I'm dead to give all the money away.

"I like to feel like I can make an impact. Finding out the HBCU's in Maryland had been underfunded for so many years in Baltimore…quite frankly it pissed me off. I just thought, we've got to make a difference here.

Bisciotti discussed other topics, such as why he believes stability in an organization is so important.

"If you have a lot of turnover, the culture is always changing, you're always trying to catch up, and you're usually disappointed," Bisciotti said.

The 62-year-old Bisciotti bought a minority interest in the Ravens from late former owner Art Modell in 2000, and completed the purchase of the team in 2004. During those four years before taking over, Bisciotti said he learned a lot from Modell and credited him with establishing a stable culture and setting a foundation for long-term success.

"It worked out for him, and it worked out for me," Bisciotti said. "The very next year he won the Super Bowl (2000). It's one of my proudest things, to give Art the opportunity to get refunded by my money. The first thing they did was go out and get some high-priced free agents, and we won the Super Bowl so he finally got to fulfill his goal. And I got to be a fly on the wall. Because I had no power, I didn't have to make decisions. I loved learning. I got a four-year apprenticeship when I did not have to make a single decision. By the time I took over, I felt like I was way more prepared.

"The culture that Art had built was so aligned with what I did. Four years into it, I came in here and did not replace a single employee. They were exactly the kind of people I used to pick for my company. Art was an incredible judge of character."

Humphrey asked Bisciotti if he ever thinks about selling the team.

"As long as I'm having fun doing this, I'm going to continue to do this," Bisciotti said.

Bisciotti's love for the draft is well known, and he admitted there are times when he annoys General Manager Eric DeCosta. But Bisciotti immerses himself in the draft thoroughly, especially in a year like this when the Ravens had 11 draft picks.

"It's kind of like the salve of the wound when you don't win the Super Bowl," Bisciotti said. "You're disappointed at the end, you sulk, you watch grudgingly the teams that advance further in the playoff than you, and then the Combine starts, and the Senior Bowl. It's the offseason and I can't switch off. I drive Eric crazy."

Will Bisciotti ever let Humphrey use the private jet?

"I think Eric said we could work that how if we could renegotiate your contract," Bisciotti said, smiling.

"We'll have to talk about that one off the air," Humphrey said.

