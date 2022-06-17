Ravens Sign Veteran Linebacker Steven Means

The Ravens have signed veteran linebacker Steven Means, who participated in their mandatory minicamp this week as a tryout.

The 31-year-old Means started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles, two quarterback hits and one fumble recovery without recording any sacks.

He has played with four NFL teams including the Ravens, appearing in one game for Baltimore in 2014 after spending most of that season on the practice squad. The Ravens released Means before the start of the 2015 season on an injury settlement after he suffered a sports hernia.

Means gives the Ravens a veteran with 2021 sack leader Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo still sidelined with Achilles injuries, and Odafe Oweh working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel took the majority of outside linebacker snaps at OTAs, but Ferguson suffered a sprained ankle that kept him out of Thursday's practice.