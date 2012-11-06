 Skip to main content
Advertising

Stretch Of Gunslingers Approaching

Nov 06, 2012 at 07:50 AM
06_Gunslingers_news.jpg


Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer threw 61 passes Sunday against Tampa Bay.

And he could do the same this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Palmer's arrival will begin a stretch of opposing gunslingers over the next four weeks, and generally the second half of the season.

In the next month, the Ravens will face Palmer, then Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, San Diego's Philip Rivers and Roethlisberger again. Weeks 15 and 16 will feature each of the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, respectively.

The Ravens will face a Pro Bowl quarterback in six of their remaining eight games.

Is Baltimore's secondary, which ranks 22nd in the NFL (246.8 yards per game), up to the test?

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he saw improvement in Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden completed just 20 of 37 passes for 176 yards. He went 25-for-25 for 320 yards in his first meeting with the Ravens, and that's when cornerback Lardarius Webb was still on the field.

"We did see growth. We did a better job," Harbaugh said. "It's not just the secondary, it's the whole coverage package."

Harbaugh said the Ravens still need to continue to build on picking up underneath routes, which are primarily handled by linebackers or safeties. They also need to do a better job of maintaining eye discipline down the field.

But starting cornerback Cary Williams has rebounded from a rough start to notch four interceptions in his past five games and Jimmy Smith is getting more experience under his belt. He didn't surrender any deep completions, or double moves, to Cleveland.

"Cary is a competitor. Cary is a fighter," Harbaugh said. "Cary wants to do well so badly, and he's kind of an emotional guy, and that's one of the things that I love about him.

"He's done a great job of focusing that emotion and that energy on playing technique, where you've got to do everything exactly right. You've got to play with so much discipline out there. He's got great skills, so to me, he just keeps getting better, and I'm proud of him."

Williams will likely see a lot of action this Sunday. Palmer has the fifth-most passing attempts in the NFL. His 2,355 passing yards are the 10th-most in the NFL, only five yards behind the Falcons' Matt Ryan.

Palmer partially threw so much because the Raiders were playing from behind for nearly the entire second half. It was also because Oakland didn't have a healthy running back.

Starter Darren McFadden and backup Mike Goodson both suffered high ankle sprains in the game. Their status for Sunday's game in Baltimore is in question.

The Raiders have just one other running back on the roster, speedster Taiwan Jones out of Eastern Washington. Jones has 17 career rushing attempts for 75 yards (4.4 yard average).

So Palmer could be airing it out again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Wants the Naysayers to Keep Chirping

After winning his second MVP, Lamar Jackson talked about falling short of Super Bowl LIV.
news

Lone Voter Who Didn't Make Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Explains His Choice

FTNFantasy's Aaron Schatz was the lone voter who didn't have Lamar Jackson in first place for 2023 MVP. He had him third.
news

GOATs Send Lamar Jackson Congratulations

See what Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Ray Lewis and other legends had to say to Lamar Jackson about his second MVP.
news

Joe Flacco Wins 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, Celebrates With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' former quarterback thanked the Browns organization and city after winning at NFL Honors.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
news

How Zach Orr Plans to Keep the Ravens Defense on Top

New Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr won't change the Ravens' scheme, but he has his own vision for what it will look like.
news

What Players & Coaches Are Saying About Zach Orr

Ravens players Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton are raving about new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr.
news

Zach Orr Turned Down Others to Stay in Baltimore

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr said Mike Macdonald tried to bring him to Seattle.
news

Ravens Highlights & Best Moments From Pro Bowl

Kyle Hamilton got an interception and Justin Tucker won kick-tac-toe for the AFC.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Next Step

Lamar Jackson's development was the most important part of 2023, but the Chiefs loss highlighted one area for specific improvement. It's next man up, particularly on defense, but trust has been earned.
news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited for the strides the offense can make in Year 2 with Todd Monken.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising