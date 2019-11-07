Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos Thanks to Matthew Judon

Forget that gym membership. Now we can all have a "body built by Taco Bell" for free thanks to Matthew Judon.
After Judon's viral Sunday Night Football introduction, Taco Bell announced Thursday that it will give away free tacos in Baltimore on Friday, which has been dubbed "Matt Judon Day".
Fans in Baltimore can claim a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 2-5 p.m. while supplies last.
More free tacos are available at a Taco Bell truck at M&T Bank Stadium in parking lot H, which will be accompanied by Ravens mascot Poe and the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders also from 2-5 p.m.
The folks at Taco Bell stopped by the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday evening to make the announcement and present Judon with a ceremonial "Golden Raven Taco Bell Gift Card" good for free Taco Bell for a full year.
Luckily, it seems Judon does have the ability to show some restraint.
"I've been about Taco Bell ever since I was in college, man. It's been my favorite fast food restaurant," Judon said earlier this week. "That's a delicacy. We don't get to eat it too often, but after games, if they're open, I go there."