Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos Thanks to Matthew Judon

Nov 07, 2019 at 05:09 PM
110719_Judon

Forget that gym membership. Now we can all have a "body built by Taco Bell" for free thanks to Matthew Judon.

After Judon's viral Sunday Night Football introduction, Taco Bell announced Thursday that it will give away free tacos in Baltimore on Friday, which has been dubbed "Matt Judon Day".

Fans in Baltimore can claim a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 2-5 p.m. while supplies last.

More free tacos are available at a Taco Bell truck at M&T Bank Stadium in parking lot H, which will be accompanied by Ravens mascot Poe and the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders also from 2-5 p.m.

The folks at Taco Bell stopped by the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday evening to make the announcement and present Judon with a ceremonial "Golden Raven Taco Bell Gift Card" good for free Taco Bell for a full year.

Luckily, it seems Judon does have the ability to show some restraint.

"I've been about Taco Bell ever since I was in college, man. It's been my favorite fast food restaurant," Judon said earlier this week. "That's a delicacy. We don't get to eat it too often, but after games, if they're open, I go there."

Related Content

news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Who is the No. 2 running back now? Why was J.K. Dobbins playing in the third preseason game? Is Nick Moore fitting in with The Wolfpack?
news

Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson is one of the most trolled players on social media. NFL Network's Mike Rob sees two Ravens rushing for 100 yards in Week 1. The Ravens are dealing with a curse.
news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

With New Orleans in need following Hurricane Ida, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are supporting the city's relief efforts.
news

Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cuts

Baltimore held onto a deep secondary and seven wide receivers. The Ravens still have moves to make to account for injured players.
news

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

Baltimore made 21 roster moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline and more are to come.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Likes How Defense Looks After Dominant Preseason

How will losing J.K. Dobbins impact how much the Ravens throw to their running backs? Greg Roman believes Sammy Watkins will hit his stride quickly when he returns. Baltimore's offensive line is building chemistry.
news

Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

Baltimore parted ways with second-year offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who was a fourth-round pick a year ago.
news

Gus Edwards Is Ready to Roll as Lead Back

Gus Edwards is embracing the challenge of being the Ravens' lead running back following the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins.
