News & Notes: Tee Martin Likes the Way Lamar Jackson Is Handling New Offense

When the Ravens lined up for 11-on-11 reps during Thursday's OTAs, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson stepped in to take some reps. Instead of huddling before plays, Jackson was making more decisions from the line of scrimmage, something he and Quarterbacks CoachTee Martin have been working on a as part of new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system.

This is Martin's third season in Baltimore, but his first as a quarterbacks coach with the Ravens after serving two years as wide receivers coach. Martin feels good about the change and is excited to return to his roots.

"First of all, it's just great being back at my natural position. [It's] a position I grew up playing throughout my career," Martin said. "I started coaching quarterbacks, so it's like riding a bike."

Martin started his playing career as a quarterback, leading the University of Tennessee to a national championship in 1998 before getting drafted in the fifth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His experience in both playing and coaching the quarterback position is what makes Martin able to relate to Jackson.

"Having someone that played the position that kind of sees the game very similarly, in terms of when you decide to do things like pass or run or decide to do something athletically that is hard to explain unless you have done it," Martin said. "I think there's a comfort level with that and when I say something to him or suggest something, it goes a little bit further. The comfort level is there, and the trust is there. [I'm] just looking forward to continuing to work.

"You're coaching a quarterback [Lamar Jackson] who's different than a lot of different other quarterbacks. The things we're doing with Coach Monken's system are a little different than what we've done here in the past and so we just adjust."

Monken's new offensive system is "very quarterback friendly," according to Martin. Jackson will have the opportunity to change plays, routes, and protections when need be at the line of scrimmage.

"Everything is built around Lamar, Martin said. "I went back and a lot of things I had done with players I had worked with in the past at the quarterback position, he's so different and so unique, so I just went back and revamped all the drills toward Lamar's movement skills and things that we do to improve him and continue what he has already built since he has been here as a rookie to get him to the next level and to the player he wants to be. That's what it's all about, improving his already great skillset."

After working with Jackson during OTAs the past two weeks, Martin thinks the franchise quarterback "is in a great place."