Terrell Suggs Activated, Sergio Kindle Cut





The Ravens are clearing the way for Terrell Suggs to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was moved to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play this week.

To make room for Suggs, the team cut former second-round pick Sergio Kindle.

Suggs practiced all week after spending the first six weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) following offseason surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. If he does play Sunday, he would be returning just five and a half months after having the surgery.

During the week of practice, Suggs and the Ravens didn't tip their hand about his game status.

"Come Sunday, I may or may not be out there," Suggs said on Thursday. "We just gotta wait and at the end, [Linebackers] Coach [Ted] Monachino, [Trainer] Mark Smith, and our head ball coach, John [Harbaugh], we'll all make the decision if it's good for me to go out there and play."

Harbaugh didn't offer any clarity on Friday when he met with the media.

"I don't know. We will see," Harbaugh said. "If I knew I wouldn't tell you."

Suggs was not listed on the injury report at all this week because he was technically still on the PUP list, so it's unknown whether he was a full or limited participant.

If Suggs is able to play, his return would come at a critical time for a defense that has to overcome injuries to linebacker Ray Lewis and cornerback Lardarius Webb. He could bolster the Ravens' pass rush, and also provide some support to the run defense that has been gashed for 200-yard games in back-to-back weeks.

The move to activate Suggs also brings a conclusion to a disappointing three-year tenure for outside linebacker Sergio Kindle. The pass rusher out of Texas was the Ravens' top draft pick in 2010, but was never able to make much of an impact on the field.

Kindle spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a head injury when he fell down the stairs prior to his first training camp. At the time of the injury, doctors wondered whether Kindle would ever be able to play football again.