Terrell Suggs Returns To Practice





The Ravens had a welcomed addition on the practice field Monday morning.

Veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs returned to action for the first time since tearing his Achilles in Week 1 last year.

"Darth Sizzle is back," Suggs said in a statement after practice. "It felt great to be back on the field with the team, there is nothing like it. Didn't get to do too much today as I am working my way back. I will speak with the media when I am fully back practicing."

Suggs, 33, opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he said at the start of training camp that he was already close to returning. He then ran the team's conditioning test without John Harbaugh even knowing, and he has been urging the Ravens head coach to let him get back on the practice field.

Suggs got his way Monday morning when the Ravens activated him from the PUP list. It's unknown whether the Ravens will play Suggs much, if at all, during the preseason.