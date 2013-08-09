Terrell Suggs Takes Over Ray Lewis' Pre-Game Speech Duty

The pre-game speech.

It had become a ritual for the Ravens. The team would circle around at the end of pre-game warmups, and linebacker Ray Lewis would take his spot front and center. Players, photographers and television cameras crowded around Lewis to get a glimpse of him in action.

"What time is it?" Lewis would shout.

"Game time!"

"Any dogs in the house?" Lewis continued, getting barks back from his teammates.

But now that Lewis is gone, there's a new man delivering the fiery pre-game speeches: Terrell Suggs.

After deferring to Lewis and Ed Reed throughout his career, the 11-year veteran has taken over as the vocal leader of the defense. Suggs has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and he started his reign as the pre-game orator Thursday night in Tampa.

"We're winning tonight," Suggs shouted. "We're going to show them what the best team in the world looks like!"