Terrell Suggs Takes Over Ray Lewis' Pre-Game Speech Duty

The pre-game speech.
"Game time!"
"Any dogs in the house?" Lewis continued, getting barks back from his teammates.
Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night.
John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.
Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.
Instead of waiting for his groin injury to recover, first-round pick Rashod Bateman will have surgery.
ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck says the Ravens don't need to throw more to win a championship. Injuries continue to mount, causing concern among pundits.
Josh Oliver is 'intriguing' to his coach. Rookie Ben Mason's biggest adjustment is the NFL level of physicality. Anthony Levine Sr. provides leadership as one of the longest-tenured players.
Ronnie Stanley and Bradley Bozeman returned to practice, while Lamar Jackson had a sharp day throwing in the heat.
After starting for the first time in 2020, DeShon Elliott is having a strong training camp with the mindset to have his best season.
Anthony Averett is biding his time, confidence in his abilities. Anthony Levine Sr. provides leadership as one of the longest-tenured players. Preseason games will settle the tight end battle.
Who is standing out in the competition for the No. 3 tight end? Any word on Nick Boyle's return? How could Tylan Wallace fit into the offense?
Rashod Bateman reportedly has a 'week-to-week' groin injury. It's unlikely we'll see much of quarterback Lamar Jackson in the preseason opener. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley ranked low by an NFL.com writer.