Late for Work: Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Ravens

Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Ravens

It was unfathomable that Terrell Suggs would ever play for anyone but the Ravens, but after 16 seasons in Baltimore, the seven-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

Suggs and the Cardinals mutually agreed to part ways late in the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Even though Suggs capped his career by winning his second Super Bowl ring, it wasn't the way he wanted it to end.

In a new sit-down interview with WJZ’s Rick Ritter at Suggs' home in Scottsdale, Ariz., Suggs revealed why he made the decision not to re-sign with the Ravens. It had nothing to do with football.

"I'll tell you all now because it's been enough time," Suggs said. "My mom was terminally ill. No one knows this, we're a pretty private family. She was pretty much in her final stages and I couldn't be in both places at once, both Arizona and Baltimore. I couldn't look after her and train, work out and go back to Baltimore. I just couldn't do both. I was going to sign back and I decided at the last minute I can't, I couldn't. If something happened to my mom while I was gone, I would've never forgiven myself.