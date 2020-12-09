The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Cowboys

I've heard it suggested that the Ravens would have beaten the then-unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers last week if only Lamar Jackson had played. (The Washington Football Team beat them five days later.) It's an interesting thought, and of course, we'll never know. But the point is Jackson is a supreme difference-maker, and the point was reaffirmed Tuesday night as Jackson devastated the Cowboys even though he'd practiced little and spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Jackson said after the game that he didn't enjoy being sick ("I don't wish that on anybody") but did feel refreshed by what amounted to a midseason break – albeit one in which he mostly slept, he said. He certainly looked like a guy making a fresh start as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He did misfire on several pass attempts, including one to Miles Boykin when the receiver was open in the back of the end zone. But he also lobbed a perfect strike to Hollywood Brown for a touchdown, and most importantly, looked like he was having fun, which hasn't always been the case in 2020. With the Ravens needing big performances from him in order to make a December run, this was close to an ideal night, one he can build on.