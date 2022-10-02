The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss to Bills

Another Gamble Doesn't Pay Off

Harbaugh's decision to go for the touchdown on fourth down from the 2-yard line will, of course, be second-guessed. There are two ways of looking at it and both are legitimate when removing the benefit of hindsight.

If looking for reasons to go for it, the Ravens had marched all the way from the 5-yard line. You have Lamar Jackson, who has been lights out in the red zone this season. Even if you're stopped, the Bills are backed up against their own goal line. A field goal leaves the door wide open for the Bills' potent offense, which still had plenty of time, more than four minutes, in fact, to tie or win the game. How many times have we seen Josh Allen win in those situations?

If looking for reasons not to go for it, the Ravens have struggled to run on the goal line this season and got blown up for a 3-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1. The Bills pass rush had Jackson scrambling. Baltimore's defense was coming off a three-and-out on the previous drive, had held Allen under 200 passing yards to that point, and had picked him off. They closed the Patriots out with interceptions last week, so maybe they could get another one.

In the end, Jackson said the Ravens should have scored a touchdown had they executed. The play call worked, as Devin Duvernay popped wide open out of a bunch formation in the corner of the end zone. But under pressure from the edges, Jackson didn't see Duvernay until it was too late, and his fadaway pass was intercepted.