The Competition: Outside Linebackers

Jul 13, 2012 at 08:55 AM
linebacker.jpeg


"The Competition" is a BaltimoreRavens.com series that breaks down every position leading up to training camp.

Returning Players

Terrell Suggs (6-foot-3, 260 pounds, 10th season): There's no exact

timetable for when or if Suggs will return to play this season after injuring his Achilles tendon. He estimated his*return by November or December, but later backed off that timeline. It's still too early to tell. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a force in the *pass rush and stopping the run, and his absence (for however long) will be a challenge.

Paul Kruger (6-4, 265, fourth season): After two years of getting little playing time, Kruger made his presence felt last year with 5.5 sacks primarily in pass-rush duty. With Suggs down and the departure of Ja

rret Johnson in free agency, it's finally Kruger's chance to start. He has to show he can hold up as a three-down linebacker and against the run, something he prided himself on in college.

Sergio Kindle (6-3, 250, third season): The start of Kindle's career was difficult. He missed his entire rookie year after fracturing his skull, then spent his sophomore season getting back in football shape, coping with a

hearing deficiency and trying to learn the playbook. Kindle feels like he's done all three, and now is his chance to finally play football again.

Albert McClellan (6-2, 255, second season): After spending his rookie year on the practice squad, McClellan became a key role player last year. He started against San Francisco when Ray Lewis and Dannell Ellerbe were out. McClellan was active every game, finished with 19 tackles and led the team in special-teams stops. He's a versatile linebacker who is a sure tackler and has pass-rush potential.

Chavis Williams (6-3, 240, second season): The former undrafted free agent from Alabama has shown athletic promise, but has yet to get much time. He started on the practice squad last year and was activated for five games. He ultimately landed on injured reserve (foot) on Dec. 21. Williams returned to the field for offseason Organized Team Activities and minicamp.

Rookie

Courtney Upshaw (6-2, 272, Alabama): The Ravens' top 2012 draft pick is a physical run-stuffer and gets after the quarterback. He played a very similar role to what Suggs does for the Ravens on the Crimson Tide's national championship defense. Upshaw was very impressive during the offseason, and is learning to become more of a drop-back linebacker.

Position Battle

With Suggs down, there isn't too much competition for the starting jobs. Kruger and Upshaw are widely expected to step into those positions until Suggs is able to return. It's just a matter of whether they play SAM or Will (they have played both during offseason practices). It will be interesting to see who starts between the two once Suggs is back.

The main training camp competition will be between Kindle, McClellan and Williams for a spot on the roster. McClellan has his special-teams prowess in his favor, which is a large advantage. Kindle and McClellan, who can both be speed rushers off the outside in certain packages, will likely compete at Will for the final outside linebacker position on the active roster. Both could find a spot until Suggs returns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers attributes a childhood game called 'murderball' for his incredible change of direction abilities.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch. Jadeveon Clowney looks quick in his debut. Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are holding up well.
news

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
news

50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity

J.K. Dobbins returned to team activity. Sean Ryan made arguably the best catch of camp. Justin Madubuike was dominant on the goal line. 
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
news

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had an ongoing issue that will be operated on.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh had Commanders QB Sam Howell on the run. Zay Flowers continued to shake defenders, but the first-team offense missed some shots.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Practice Report: Ravens-Commanders Practice Gets Highly Competitive

Mark Andrews played with his usual fire. Zay Flowers cooked in 1-on-1 drills. Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a deep pass. Odafe Oweh feasted with three sacks.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising