The Ravens' Preseason Streak Had the NFL World Captivated

RB Justice Hill

Wacker: "The Ravens have thrown to their running backs during training camp more than in previous years and it didn't take long for that to manifest itself Monday night. Hill caught a dump-off in the open and turned it into a 13-yard gain on Baltimore's opening possession. He also flashed good burst, busting through the line for a 10-yard run on the first play from scrimmage before adding a 15-yard run to the outside. His night was over after the opening drive, but that was more than enough. Hill finished with two carries for 25 yards and one catch for 13 yards."

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Smolka: "[Washington] was active all night against the Commanders, making open-field tackles and breaking up a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Washington led the Ravens in both tackles (7) and passes defensed (3). … Viewed as both a nickel cornerback and safety, Washington would probably be the team's starting nickel cornerback if the season started today."

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "According to [Next Gen Stats], Washington was targeted seven times and allowed five catches, but for just 32 yards. He also had a downfield pass defense late in the fourth quarter as an injury replacement that Harbaugh called 'one of the best plays you're ever going to see.' Washington entered camp on the bubble, but the former undrafted free agent has probably sealed a spot on the 53-man roster, if not a starting job."

Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann: "Ar'Darius Washington was an active guy, with seven tackles and three passes defensed. He made several open-field tackles that stood out, and had very tight coverage on a pass downfield late that fell incomplete."