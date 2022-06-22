Late for Work 6/22: Three Ravens Among Leading Breakout Candidates

"Though he doesn't have that prototypical size or blazing speed you'd like to see in an outside receiver, make no mistake about it — Wallace is a guy who thrives on the perimeter," McCann wrote. "He is a good route-runner who thrived on contested catches in college, and he has sure hands. The Ravens don't need Wallace to be a 100-catch guy. In fact, in a perfect world, the running game stays healthy and thrives, and Bateman and Andrews are gobbling up targets.

"But Wallace can be that kind of player who gets you 14-17 yards a catch in this offense, either by snagging those contested grabs against man coverage if opponents continue their blitz parade against this year's Ravens, or by shaking loose on some of Lamar Jackson's scramble-scramble-scramble-juke-scramble-and-throw plays that can electrify the Bank at any given moment. What if Wallace can chip in with 40-50 yards a game as a third option, flipping field position once a week with a clutch downfield catch?"

Ravens Are No. 8 in Projected Salary Cap Health Over Next Three Years

Yesterday's Late for Work noted that General Manager Eric DeCosta has the Ravens poised to be one of the most successful, consistent teams for at least the next three years. That opinion was reflected in Pro Football Focus' three-year salary cap analysis.

The Ravens came in at No. 8 in PFF's rankings of all 32 teams' projected salary cap health from 2022-2024.

"One of the biggest remaining questions of the offseason may be what happens with quarterback Lamar Jackson's potential extension, but Baltimore is a well-run franchise that navigates contract negotiations calmly and rationally," PFF's Brad Spielberger wrote. "The Ravens no longer need to also pay top dollar to retain tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is driving a hard bargain with the Kansas City Chiefs following a solid season transitioning full-time from right tackle over to the blindside. With Brown currently subject to the franchise tag, the two sides have until July 15 to iron out a multi-year extension. Baltimore made a similar move sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for a first-round pick, avoiding a hefty payday and adding more cheap talent.

"In back-to-back drafts, the Ravens had multiple first-round picks after trading away players looking for big-money extensions. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, edge defender Odafe Oweh, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum could represent a new, young nucleus on both sides of the ball over the next four years, and all four will earn roughly $53.5 million combined over the span. Brown probably looking to earn that much alone by 2024."

Kyle Hamilton Named Ravens' Player Who Could Disappoint

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton identified one player from each team who could disappoint this season. For the Ravens, he went with Hamilton.

Wait, what?

The consensus is that the Ravens getting Hamilton with the 14th-overall pick was a steal, and some pundits believe Hamilton might have been the best pick of the draft. Moreover, Hamilton has been impressive in minicamps.

Moton doesn't question Hamilton's potential, but he wonders if the Ravens' abundance of talented players in the secondary will limit the rookie safety's opportunities to make an impact in 2022.

"The Ravens have two proven starters at safety in Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams, who just signed a five-year, $70 million deal," Moton wrote. "They can experiment with Hamilton and use him in the slot following the release of Tavon Young, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey may move inside if Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller line up on the boundary in nickel alignments.

"New Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will have to exercise some creativity if he wants Hamilton on the field for meaningful snaps. Barring injuries at safety or a trade that involves Clark, Hamilton could be a rotational slot defender in the big nickel formation and the sixth defensive back in dime packages, which would give the 14th-overall pick few opportunities to make an impact in his rookie year."