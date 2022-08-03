News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

The man who has helped improve the zip on Lamar Jackson's passes is now at Ravens training camp this week.

Adam Dedeaux, who has been Jackson's personal throwing coach during the past couple offseasons, is watching Ravens practice and meeting with coaches at the Under Armour Performance Center.

"We're very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel. And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, 'Man, this guy is really sharp. He's really good.'"

Dedeaux is part of the team at 3DQB and works with quarterbacks across the league. He worked with Carson Wentz and the Commanders in mid-July and Dak Prescott in late June.

Jackson has always been a good thrower, but his motion and mechanics have definitely improved the past couple years. One focus this offseason has been on outside throws, as the Ravens feel like hitting those more consistently will open up the middle and deep parts of the field.

It's not the first time that Dedeaux has been at the Under Armour Performance Center. After practice, he followed Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban upstairs to his office.

"Anything we can do to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us. I love talking football with him," Roman said. "Later after meetings tonight, we'll sit down and talk quarterback play and technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league and whatnot. So, he's a real joy to have around."

Kyle Hamilton Leaves Practice Early

Ravens first-round safety Kyle Hamilton didn't finish practice after coming down hard following a pass breakup.

Hamilton laid out to knock away a long pass intended for rookie tight end Isaiah Likely down the middle of the field. Hamilton was a little slow to get to his feet and labored getting off the field.

He didn't immediately go into the locker room and returned for one play in seven-on-seven drills before shutting it down for the day.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald deferred to Head Coach John Harbaugh, who will speak tomorrow, about injuries. Multiple players seemed to be dealing with cramps near the end of Wednesday's padded practice on a hot day in Owings Mills.

Ravens Crafting Ways to 'Showcase' Rashod Bateman

The Ravens know they have something special in wide receiver Rashod Bateman, their top draft pick from last season.

With Bateman in the No. 1 wide receiver spot following the trade of Marquise Brown this offseason, Roman is looking to find different ways to get Bateman open and showcase his ability as somebody that can get open on the outside.

The Ravens put a lot on Brown's plate last season, and he received the 10th-most targets in the NFL (146). Bateman could see a similar target share in his second year.

"As he develops, it's going to become a real situation where any time he's in one-on-one situations with no help, we can go to him," Roman said.

"He and Lamar are getting that chemistry; we're working through that now, on a lot of different routes – some new stuff we're putting in – to try to kind of showcase 'Bate' a little bit."

Mike Macdonald Happy to Have David Ojabo Back

Second-round pick David Ojabo signed his rookie contract Tuesday evening and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is happy to have him back.

While Ojabo is still physically on the mend and won't be ready to play Week 1, the growth in the classroom is also important for a rookie. Macdonald helped Ojabo break out in his final year at Michigan and is hoping to do the same at the NFL level.