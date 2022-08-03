News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Aug 03, 2022 at 05:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080322-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The man who has helped improve the zip on Lamar Jackson's passes is now at Ravens training camp this week.

Adam Dedeaux, who has been Jackson's personal throwing coach during the past couple offseasons, is watching Ravens practice and meeting with coaches at the Under Armour Performance Center.

"We're very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel. And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, 'Man, this guy is really sharp. He's really good.'"

Dedeaux is part of the team at 3DQB and works with quarterbacks across the league. He worked with Carson Wentz and the Commanders in mid-July and Dak Prescott in late June.

Jackson has always been a good thrower, but his motion and mechanics have definitely improved the past couple years. One focus this offseason has been on outside throws, as the Ravens feel like hitting those more consistently will open up the middle and deep parts of the field.

It's not the first time that Dedeaux has been at the Under Armour Performance Center. After practice, he followed Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban upstairs to his office.

"Anything we can do to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us. I love talking football with him," Roman said. "Later after meetings tonight, we'll sit down and talk quarterback play and technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league and whatnot. So, he's a real joy to have around."

Kyle Hamilton Leaves Practice Early

Ravens first-round safety Kyle Hamilton didn't finish practice after coming down hard following a pass breakup.

Hamilton laid out to knock away a long pass intended for rookie tight end Isaiah Likely down the middle of the field. Hamilton was a little slow to get to his feet and labored getting off the field.

He didn't immediately go into the locker room and returned for one play in seven-on-seven drills before shutting it down for the day.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald deferred to Head Coach John Harbaugh, who will speak tomorrow, about injuries. Multiple players seemed to be dealing with cramps near the end of Wednesday's padded practice on a hot day in Owings Mills.

Ravens Crafting Ways to 'Showcase' Rashod Bateman

The Ravens know they have something special in wide receiver Rashod Bateman, their top draft pick from last season.

With Bateman in the No. 1 wide receiver spot following the trade of Marquise Brown this offseason, Roman is looking to find different ways to get Bateman open and showcase his ability as somebody that can get open on the outside.

The Ravens put a lot on Brown's plate last season, and he received the 10th-most targets in the NFL (146). Bateman could see a similar target share in his second year.

"As he develops, it's going to become a real situation where any time he's in one-on-one situations with no help, we can go to him," Roman said.

"He and Lamar are getting that chemistry; we're working through that now, on a lot of different routes – some new stuff we're putting in – to try to kind of showcase 'Bate' a little bit."

Mike Macdonald Happy to Have David Ojabo Back

Second-round pick David Ojabo signed his rookie contract Tuesday evening and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is happy to have him back.

While Ojabo is still physically on the mend and won't be ready to play Week 1, the growth in the classroom is also important for a rookie. Macdonald helped Ojabo break out in his final year at Michigan and is hoping to do the same at the NFL level.

"It's a process, right, so you want to process to start as soon as possible, so when he's able to be on the field, he's ready to go," Macdonald said. "All of these days are valuable, and he knows that, so we expect him to go to work and be prepared."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Travis Jones Turning Heads, Draws Lofty Comparison

Michael Pierce talks about battles with Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh is impressed with Corey Clement. Ravens worked on some RPO wrinkles Tuesday.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh's Take on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

It's too soon to say when Ronnie Stanley will take the field. Eyes on Tyler Linderbaum in his first day in pads. What Ben Powers brings to the left guard spot.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay's Thigh Injury Is 'Nothing Serious'

Jet sweeps could become a bigger part of Baltimore's offense. Ben Cleveland missed his fourth consecutive practice. Michael Pierce was intent on having a strong start to training camp.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Greg Roman says Ben Powers is the leader at left guard at the start of training camp. Kyle Hamilton is on the right trajectory, has to earn his snaps.

news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on a pitch count after tendonitis. Michael Pierce is working his way into shape. What John Harbaugh is looking for at left guard.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Ronnie Stanley is 'really close' physically to where he's been at previously. John Harbaugh calls out the anonymous Lamar Jackson critic.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Charlie Kolar has a sports hernia that may require surgery. Michael Pierce has reported for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp. Second-round pick David Ojabo remains unsigned and hasn't reported for camp.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Michael Pierce is healthy and his absence from minicamp was strictly for 'personal family reasons.' Tyler Huntley missed his second practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan Joint Practice, But Could Extend Arizona Trip

Ja'Wuan James joins OTAs as progress from Achilles injury continues. A variety of players will get chance to wear green dot helmet this summer. Trimmer Nick Boyle feels quicker and healthier.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising