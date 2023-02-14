Todd Monken Hired As Offensive Coordinator

The Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday.

Monken is a 34-year coaching veteran who has spent the past three years as Georgia's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

Monken, 57, also has eight years of NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses. He last led attacks for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).

After casting a wide net, Harbaugh went with an experienced coach with a strong track record of success deploying a variety of different offenses and with extensive play-calling experience. He is a strong philosophical and schematic fit.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Harbaugh stated. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Georgia's offense was humming the past two years with Monken calling the shots and former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett under center. Over that span, the offense ranked No. 5 in in the country in points per game (39.8) and No. 8 in scrimmage yards per game (472.0).

The Bulldogs posted 198.1 rushing yards per game, adding 273.8 passing yards per game. In 2022, Georgia led the nation in total net yards (7,517) and total points (616), with Bennett throwing 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 10 more.