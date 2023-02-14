Todd Monken Hired As Offensive Coordinator

The Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday.
Monken is a 34-year coaching veteran who has spent the past three years as Georgia's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.
Monken, 57, also has eight years of NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses. He last led attacks for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).
After casting a wide net, Harbaugh went with an experienced coach with a strong track record of success deploying a variety of different offenses and with extensive play-calling experience. He is a strong philosophical and schematic fit.
"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Harbaugh stated. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."
Georgia's offense was humming the past two years with Monken calling the shots and former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett under center. Over that span, the offense ranked No. 5 in in the country in points per game (39.8) and No. 8 in scrimmage yards per game (472.0).
The Bulldogs posted 198.1 rushing yards per game, adding 273.8 passing yards per game. In 2022, Georgia led the nation in total net yards (7,517) and total points (616), with Bennett throwing 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 10 more.
Monken did it using packages that suit the Ravens' current personnel and physical style well. Georgia's most common package was "12" personnel (one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers), which it ran on 59% of its plays, according to TruMedia. Only two FBS teams used that grouping more often.
In his most recent NFL season (2019 with Cleveland), Monken directed a Browns' offense that featured running back Nick Chubb, who produced the league's second-most rushing yards (1,494) and tallied eight touchdowns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a single-season career-high 3,827 passing yards, adding 22 touchdowns.
Before that, Monken deployed more pass-heavy schemes that fit the personnel of the Buccaneers. In 2018, Monken helped Tampa Bay lead the NFL in passing offense (320.3 yards per game) and finish third in total offense (415.5 yards per game), setting single-season club records in each category. With quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick that season, the Buccaneers posted a then-franchise-record 408 completions and 36 passing touchdowns.
Before his time with the Bucs, Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss. In 2013, Monken took over a Southern Miss program that had finished 0-12 the previous season. By the end of his third campaign in 2015, the Golden Eagles had posted a 9-5 record, winning the Conference USA West division and earning an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Monken also has a track record of coaching up wide receivers. He coached the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers from 2007-10 and LSU's wide receivers in 2000-2001.
Monken has a deep pool of coaching experience that he'll now bring to Baltimore, looking to elevate an offense that has loads of talent.
Monken's Coaching Background
|Year(s)
|Team
|Position
|1989-90
|Grand Valley State
|Graduate Assistant
|1991-92
|Notre Dame
|Graduate Assistant
|1993-97
|Eastern Michigan
|Defensive Backs/Wide Receivers
|1998-99
|Eastern Michigan
|Offensive Coordinator/QBs
|2000
|Louisiana Tech
|Running Backs, Wide Receivers
|2001
|Louisiana Tech
|Wide Receivers
|2002-04
|Oklahoma State
|Pass Game Coordinator/WRs
|2005-06
|LSU
|Pass Game Coordinator/WRs
|2007-10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wide Receivers
|2011-12
|Oklahoma State
|Offensive Coordinator/WRs
|2013-15
|Southern Miss
|Head Coach
|2016-17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Offensive Coordinator/WRs
|2018
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Offensive Coordinator
|2019
|Cleveland Browns
|Offensive Coordinator
|2020-22
|Georgia
|Offensive Coordinator/QBs
|2023
|Baltimore Ravens
|Offensive Coordinator