Todd Monken Hired As Offensive Coordinator

Feb 14, 2023
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021423-Monken
Brett Davis/AP Photos
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Athens, Ga.

The Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday.

Monken is a 34-year coaching veteran who has spent the past three years as Georgia's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

Monken, 57, also has eight years of NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses. He last led attacks for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).

After casting a wide net, Harbaugh went with an experienced coach with a strong track record of success deploying a variety of different offenses and with extensive play-calling experience. He is a strong philosophical and schematic fit.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Harbaugh stated. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Georgia's offense was humming the past two years with Monken calling the shots and former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett under center. Over that span, the offense ranked No. 5 in in the country in points per game (39.8) and No. 8 in scrimmage yards per game (472.0).

The Bulldogs posted 198.1 rushing yards per game, adding 273.8 passing yards per game. In 2022, Georgia led the nation in total net yards (7,517) and total points (616), with Bennett throwing 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 10 more.

Monken did it using packages that suit the Ravens' current personnel and physical style well. Georgia's most common package was "12" personnel (one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers), which it ran on 59% of its plays, according to TruMedia. Only two FBS teams used that grouping more often.

In his most recent NFL season (2019 with Cleveland), Monken directed a Browns' offense that featured running back Nick Chubb, who produced the league's second-most rushing yards (1,494) and tallied eight touchdowns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a single-season career-high 3,827 passing yards, adding 22 touchdowns.

Before that, Monken deployed more pass-heavy schemes that fit the personnel of the Buccaneers. In 2018, Monken helped Tampa Bay lead the NFL in passing offense (320.3 yards per game) and finish third in total offense (415.5 yards per game), setting single-season club records in each category. With quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick that season, the Buccaneers posted a then-franchise-record 408 completions and 36 passing touchdowns.

Before his time with the Bucs, Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss. In 2013, Monken took over a Southern Miss program that had finished 0-12 the previous season. By the end of his third campaign in 2015, the Golden Eagles had posted a 9-5 record, winning the Conference USA West division and earning an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Monken also has a track record of coaching up wide receivers. He coached the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers from 2007-10 and LSU's wide receivers in 2000-2001.

Monken has a deep pool of coaching experience that he'll now bring to Baltimore, looking to elevate an offense that has loads of talent.

Monken's Coaching Background

Table inside Article
Year(s)TeamPosition
1989-90Grand Valley StateGraduate Assistant
1991-92Notre DameGraduate Assistant
1993-97Eastern MichiganDefensive Backs/Wide Receivers
1998-99Eastern MichiganOffensive Coordinator/QBs
2000Louisiana TechRunning Backs, Wide Receivers
2001Louisiana TechWide Receivers
2002-04Oklahoma StatePass Game Coordinator/WRs
2005-06LSUPass Game Coordinator/WRs
2007-10Jacksonville JaguarsWide Receivers
2011-12Oklahoma StateOffensive Coordinator/WRs
2013-15Southern MissHead Coach
2016-17Tampa Bay BuccaneersOffensive Coordinator/WRs
2018Tampa Bay BuccaneersOffensive Coordinator
2019Cleveland BrownsOffensive Coordinator
2020-22GeorgiaOffensive Coordinator/QBs
2023Baltimore RavensOffensive Coordinator

