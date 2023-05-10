News & Notes: Todd Monken Wants Lamar Jackson Shouldering Less of the Load

Lamar Jackson has accounted for the vast majority of the Ravens' offense in recent years. No quarterback has run more in their first five seasons.

With more offensive weapons around Jackson, new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken wants to take some off Jackson's plate.

"I think the more talented you are around your quarterback, the less he has to burden – take on that burden – shoulder the load, because you're excited about getting others the football where they can utilize their skill set," Monken said Wednesday.

With the wide receiver additions of Odell Beckham Jr., first-round pick Zay Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor, Jackson has the best collection of weapons around him that he's ever had. Monken's offense projects to put the ball in the air more than Greg Roman's run-heavy scheme, in part because the Ravens have upgraded their perimeter weapons.

That also should mean less running for Jackson, who was often used in designed quarterback runs under Roman. The Ravens signed Jackson to a five-year extension and keeping their now 26-year-old franchise quarterback healthy will remain a large priority.

"As you get further into your career, as Lamar gets older – as everybody does – you want to take some of that off of the player as best you can," Monken said. "But he has a unique trait, a unique skillset. You can't take that completely out of his toolbox because that's a huge weapon for him and for us, is using his feet."

It's not that the Ravens will eliminate Jackson's runs. In certain situations, they may still call a designed quarterback run. Monken used that as a weapon with Stetson Bennett last year at Georgia, particularly in the red zone (he had 10 rushing touchdowns), and Jackson is a far more dynamic runner.

After inking his contract, Jackson talked about running less during an appearance on “The Lounge” podcast.