Late for Work 6/5: Todd Monken Will Unlock 'Super Saiyan-Version' of Lamar Jackson

Ravens' Hiring of Todd Monken Will Unlock the "Super Saiyan-version of Lamar Jackson"

Hiring Todd Monken, the back-to-back national champion Offensive Coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs, was among the NFL's biggest offseason hires. According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, it's a top five hire as the Ravens hope to reach a new power level on offense.

"Todd Monken's hire as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator is all about unlocking the Super Saiyan-version of quarterback Lamar Jackson," Sobleski wrote.

Anime references aside, Sobleski believes the Ravens offense could be "dynamic."

"The additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round rookie Zay Flowers at wide receiver should go a long way to upgrading what was one of the league's worst position groups. Plus, a healthy Rashod Bateman returns after last year's season-ending foot injury," Sobleski wrote. "Monken's vertical-based passing attack will help stretch the field and create even more opportunities for everyone in Baltimore's offense."

Part of what may unlock a new form of the Ravens' offense could be an up-tempo approach. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted that the Ravens' pace of practice in 2023 has been a significant change from their play a season ago.

"In 2022, Baltimore racked up the third-most delay-of-game penalties (eight) and averaged a play every 41.8 seconds of real time, which was the fourth-slowest rate in the league," Hensley wrote. "There was nothing sluggish about the Ravens' offense at OTAs, where Monken was running all over the field. If players were slow to huddle up, Monken was sprinting out and moving players to the right spot in the huddle."

With an overhaul of their receiving corps and a new-look offense, there will be attention on the Ravens' offense.

"There are heightened expectations for a Ravens offense that finished 19th in scoring last season (20.6 points), its lowest ranking since 2016," Hensley wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr. Will "Make or Break" Ravens as a Super Bowl Contender

The signing of Beckham this offseason was a catalyst, as shortly thereafter Jackson re-signed with the Ravens to a long-term contract and spirits were lifted in Charm City. According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, Beckham was also the fulcrum of whether the Ravens will be a Super Bowl contender or not.

"…Which Odell Beckham the Ravens get in 2023 is going to go a long way toward determining whether or not they can dethrone the Bengals in the AFC North," Davenport wrote. "Sure, the Ravens also added Zay Flowers in the 2023 draft. But Beckham is supposed to the key. The thing that Lamar Jackson has never really had, a true No. 1 wide receiver. A guy who can win 50/50 balls that Jackson chucks up after scramble drills. A more versatile Ravens offense will make the team more dangerous—and a legitimate Super Bowl contender."

Though tight end Mark Andrews isn't a wide receiver, it's arguable as to whether Jackson's had a "true No. 1" during his tenure. But regardless, with Beckham and others joining an already strong offense, it's clear expectations surrounding the Ravens are Super Bowl caliber.

Mark Andrews on a Hall of Fame Pace

Speaking of Andrews, Ebony Bird’s Parker Hurley took the liberty of comparing the production of the Ravens' All-Pro to five tight ends in history to see how he stacks up. Andrews is on a dominant pace akin to the likes of Hall of Famers Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez through their first five seasons.

Andrews: 336 catches, 4,313 yards, 34 touchdowns

Antonio Gates: 340 catches, 4,362 yards, 43 touchdowns

"Gates was the box-out king, and that led to more touchdowns, but in terms of catches, and yards you will not see a comparison much closer. What is good news for Baltimore Ravens fans is that if Andrews stays on the trajectory of Gates, this is just the start," Hurley wrote.

Andrews: 336 catches, 4,313 yards, 34 touchdowns

Tony Gonzalez: 334 catches, 3,958 yards, 30 touchdowns

"Yes, this [comparison] is a little optimistic," Hurley wrote. "And, through five seasons Tony Gonzalez was actually just 25 years old, whereas Mark Andrews is 27. Gonzalez has over 1,000 yards more than Andrews by the time he turned 27, but through five seasons, they have extremely similar numbers."

Hurley notes Gates and Jason Witten had career years around the time frame Andrews now enters. Gates from ages 27-29 posted 2,845 yards and 25 touchdowns, while Witten had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons starting at 27. It appears Andrews is primed for a big season if he shapes up similarly to the stars he's comparable to.

