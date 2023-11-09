Todd Monken Loves Lamar Jackson's Unique Throwing Angles

Nov 09, 2023 at 05:39 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's ability to complete passes from unique throwing positions has been on full display this year, whether he's throwing sidearm, or even off one foot as he did while completing a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in Week 8.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was a high school and college quarterback, doesn't discourage Jackson from using his athleticism to make throws that quarterbacks in Monken's playing days would never attempt.

"It's impressive isn't it. Pretty cool," Monken said. "You're not going to see those old YouTube videos and see those arm angles of me. I didn't even know those existed.

"He's got a unique ability to still be accurate with multiple arm angles, which you're seeing with a lot of these quarterbacks."

Monken said Jackson's playing style is part of the game's evolution at quarterback, and he likes it.

"Some of it comes from guys that played baseball like (Patrick) Mahomes," Monken said. "If you're a middle infielder and you're used to turning a double play, (with) your arm angles still being accurate.

"The other thing is 20 years ago, you didn't have nearly as many quarterback coaches that train young kids at an earlier age. Because of their athleticism, they're working a lot more off-schedule throws."

