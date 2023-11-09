Todd Monken Loves Lamar Jackson's Unique Throwing Angles

Lamar Jackson's ability to complete passes from unique throwing positions has been on full display this year, whether he's throwing sidearm, or even off one foot as he did while completing a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in Week 8.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was a high school and college quarterback, doesn't discourage Jackson from using his athleticism to make throws that quarterbacks in Monken's playing days would never attempt.

"It's impressive isn't it. Pretty cool," Monken said. "You're not going to see those old YouTube videos and see those arm angles of me. I didn't even know those existed.