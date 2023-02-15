Late for Work 2/15: With New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in Place, What Comes Next?

Monken also will be working with a wide receiving corps in Baltimore that is in the midst of being rebuilt.

As offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia, Monken helped the Bulldogs win the national championship the past two seasons by leading an offense that was one of the most productive in the nation despite not having top NFL receiving prospects or a first-round quarterback. His offense averaged nearly 40 points per game the past two years.

"That Monken, who has certainly enhanced his reputation with his work in Athens, was willing to take the job with so many questions about Jackson and the Ravens' offensive personnel has to be considered a coup for Baltimore," Zrebiec wrote. "It also may reveal plenty about one of Monken's biggest strengths: his ability to adapt and succeed with the personnel he has."

What Monken's Scheme Could Bring to Ravens

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked at what Monken's scheme could bring to the Ravens. Here are some excerpts:

Schematic flexibility

"Schematic flexibility has been a feature of Monken's offensive evolution, taking him from one extreme in play-calling (Oklahoma State's "Air Raid" offense in 2011, a wide-open, pass-first approach) to another (Georgia's heavy-personnel, run-dominant offense in 2022) in just over a decade.

"In Baltimore, the Ravens should enter next season with one of the NFL's deepest tight end rooms and most established running games. But if the front office can revitalize their wide receiver position this offseason, Monken could have even more flexibility in how he wants the offense to look."

Play-action success

"Last season, the average Ravens play-action call added little to the offense: just 0.03 EPA per play, 25th best in the NFL, both lows under [Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman.

"At Georgia, Monken leaned heavily on play-action plays, and to great effect. According to TruMedia, 44.1% of [quarterback Stetson] Bennett's early-down passes over the past two seasons used a run fake. Overall, he went 173-for-258 (67.1%) for 3,102 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions on play-action passes over that span, with just eight sacks taken on 279 drop-backs."

RPO reliance

"In 2021, Bennett averaged nearly three RPO passes per game, finishing 29-for-39 for 247 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Bennett averaged over four RPO passes per game, finishing 44-for-63 for 338 yards and a touchdown.