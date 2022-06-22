Ravens Mourn Passing of Tony Siragusa

Tony Siragusa, a key member of the Ravens first Super Bowl championship team, passed away Wednesday at age 55.
Owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, issued a statement regarding Siragusa's passing.
"Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa," the Bisciotti's statement said. "He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony's larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community.
"On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team.
"Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family. This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff."
The news of Siragusa's death came on a tragic day, as Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away Tuesday night at just 26 years old.
Siragusa was part of Baltimore's legendary defense in 2000 that led the team to a title, allowing the fewest points in NFL history for a 16-game season. "Goose" was a bruising defensive tackle whose charisma and sense of humor endeared him to teammates and fans.
"Goose was quite a character, but he was one of our leaders on the 2000 Super Bowl team," Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said. "He was probably one of the best run-stoppers to play for our defense over the years. My heart breaks for Kathy, Samantha, Anthony Jr. and Ava. They are in my prayers."
Undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh, Siragusa had a 12-year NFL career with the Colts (1990-96) and Ravens (1997-2001), with 564 career tackles and 22 sacks. After his playing career, Siragusa was a colorful sideline reporter for FOX for 13 years.
Coaches and teammates are mourning while remembering Siragusa fondly.
Ray Lewis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate:
"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.
"On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us.
"We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago.
"To the Siragusa family: We have lost a great man, but God has gained a great angel. May they be blessed, held and comforted by the peace he brought to everyone who encountered him."
Rod Woodson, NFL Hall of Famer and former teammate:
"Tony was always the life of the party. I know he loved his family and friends. My feelings are overwhelmed right now with grief for his family."
Brian Billick, former Ravens Head Coach:
"There was no one like Goose – a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family."
Marvin Lewis, former Ravens Defensive Coordinator:
"First of all, my deepest condolences to Tony's family. With Tony as a friend and teammate, you needed no other. He played and lived life to the fullest. He always reminded me to 'have fun.' This is a very sad day."
Jamal Lewis, former teammate:
"Goose was one of the most humble and funniest guys I knew. I can remember his locker being next to mine on gameday. He was never bothered and enjoyed life. While I had butterflies in my stomach, he was cracking jokes and pumping me up at the same time. Glad we got a chance to be together one last time for the Super Bowl XXXV celebration. He will be truly missed."
Sam Adams, former teammate:
"It was an honor and a privilege to line up next to Tony Siragusa. He made the game fun and was a true competitor. Our D-line room was special on and off the field. May he rest easy, and may God bless and keep his family."
Matt Stover, former teammate:
"I am sorry to lose such a great teammate and friend. I truly believe that the Super Bowl XXXV team would have never been as good as it was without Tony. He not only plugged up the middle, but his locker room presence created a loose environment when things were tight. He will be missed, but not forgotten."
Rex Ryan, Ravens former Defensive Coordinator:
"Tony was one of the best people I have ever met. I had the absolute pleasure of coaching Tony for several years. I love Tony. It was impossible to have a bad day around him – a great player, great teammate, great father, husband and friend. Tony and I were trying to get our Super Bowl [XXXV] D-line together in July at my house. We always stayed in touch and were close for years. Tony did more for teammates and friends than you will ever know – like the time he took presents [for his children] from under his Christmas tree to give to a teammate's family who had terrible fire that burned down their place.
"I remember having a meeting with my [defensive line] guys and asking everybody what they were going to do with their playoff bonuses. After all my guys spoke, Goose asked me what I was going to do. I said I was going to finish out my basement and buy a big screen TV. After we won the Super Bowl a couple weeks later, Goose drove down from New Jersey and parked outside in my driveway. He had a brand new big screen TV in the bed of his truck. He said, 'Here is your TV for the basement.' In typical Goose fashion, he said it fell off a truck.
"My son is in his sixth season coaching in the NFL. I hope one day he can coach a man like Tony Siragusa."