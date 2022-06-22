Ravens Mourn Passing of Tony Siragusa

Rod Woodson, NFL Hall of Famer and former teammate:

"Tony was always the life of the party. I know he loved his family and friends. My feelings are overwhelmed right now with grief for his family."

Brian Billick, former Ravens Head Coach:

"There was no one like Goose – a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family."

Marvin Lewis, former Ravens Defensive Coordinator:

"First of all, my deepest condolences to Tony's family. With Tony as a friend and teammate, you needed no other. He played and lived life to the fullest. He always reminded me to 'have fun.' This is a very sad day."

Jamal Lewis, former teammate:

"Goose was one of the most humble and funniest guys I knew. I can remember his locker being next to mine on gameday. He was never bothered and enjoyed life. While I had butterflies in my stomach, he was cracking jokes and pumping me up at the same time. Glad we got a chance to be together one last time for the Super Bowl XXXV celebration. He will be truly missed."

Sam Adams, former teammate:

"It was an honor and a privilege to line up next to Tony Siragusa. He made the game fun and was a true competitor. Our D-line room was special on and off the field. May he rest easy, and may God bless and keep his family."

Matt Stover, former teammate:

"I am sorry to lose such a great teammate and friend. I truly believe that the Super Bowl XXXV team would have never been as good as it was without Tony. He not only plugged up the middle, but his locker room presence created a loose environment when things were tight. He will be missed, but not forgotten."

Rex Ryan, Ravens former Defensive Coordinator:

"Tony was one of the best people I have ever met. I had the absolute pleasure of coaching Tony for several years. I love Tony. It was impossible to have a bad day around him – a great player, great teammate, great father, husband and friend. Tony and I were trying to get our Super Bowl [XXXV] D-line together in July at my house. We always stayed in touch and were close for years. Tony did more for teammates and friends than you will ever know – like the time he took presents [for his children] from under his Christmas tree to give to a teammate's family who had terrible fire that burned down their place.

"I remember having a meeting with my [defensive line] guys and asking everybody what they were going to do with their playoff bonuses. After all my guys spoke, Goose asked me what I was going to do. I said I was going to finish out my basement and buy a big screen TV. After we won the Super Bowl a couple weeks later, Goose drove down from New Jersey and parked outside in my driveway. He had a brand new big screen TV in the bed of his truck. He said, 'Here is your TV for the basement.' In typical Goose fashion, he said it fell off a truck.