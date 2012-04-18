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Torrey Smith Lobbies Congress

Apr 18, 2012 at 07:55 AM

During the offseason, Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith has shown no signs of rest. Between community appearances and work outs, Smith has found time to lobby Congress and meet powerful politicians. In March 2012, Smith joined fellow athletes in Washington D.C. to seek support for the "Get America Moving" program. While in D.C., he lobbied for the Carol M. White Physical Education Program Bill and the Personal Health Investment Today Act, both of which promote health and fitness.

After spending the day with Congress, Smith tweeted "With all of this free time I have I'm [going to] make it my mission to meet [President] Obama before April 16." Although Smith has not yet accomplished this mission, he did have the opportunity to spend some time with former President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea. On April 1, Smith volunteered for a service project at the 5th Annual Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) meeting in D.C.

Alongside other NFL players and local college students, Smith assisted with the Operation USO Care Package program. While assembling care packages for troops overseas, Smith spoke with the Clinton's on topics ranging from football to worldwide events and the importance of community service.

The CGI U challenges college students to address global issues with practical, innovative solutions. CGI U members do more than simply discuss problems – they take concrete steps to solve them by building relationships, creating action plans and participating in hands-on workshops. To learn more, visit www.cgiu.org.

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