Late for Work: Latest Rumors on Trade Deadline Day, Including Derrick Henry 

The Ravens have expressed confidence in running backs Gus Edwards — who rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals — and Justice Hill, but The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz believes the team should look to upgrade at the position before today's deadline.

"Sure, Edwards can get you 4 yards consistently, but don't expect much more than that. Justice Hill, the team's RB2, has a little more juice, but he doesn't really know how to utilize it. Neither guy is capable of making defenders miss, and the result is a lack of explosive gains by the team's running backs," Ruiz wrote. "Losing J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury put a clear ceiling on Baltimore's rushing attack. If the team insists on limiting Jackson's designed carries, the only way it'll raise that ceiling is by dealing for a back who can consistently break out for long touchdowns."

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon said that adding a depth piece at running back rather than making a splashy move might be preferable.

"The Ravens running back room has been banged up a lot: Do they feel good about Melvin Gordon III if he needs more carries? How about Keaton Mitchell, who has been injured for most of the year?" Goon wrote. "It's not so sexy to trade for another backup, but that might be the better deal for the Ravens in the bigger picture."

Danielle Hunter Could Be 'Difference-Maker That Gets Baltimore to the Super Bowl'

Edge rusher is widely believed to be the other position the Ravens would target in a trade. Wacker said Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter could be a possibility.

"Hunter leads the NFL in sacks with 10 and would fit right in with the Ravens, who have more sacks (31) than any other team in the league despite only one player (defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, 6½ sacks) having more than 3½," Wacker wrote. "The room could also get very crowded with Odafe Oweh back from injury and playing well and the possibility that David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser could still return, too. Still, Hunter is the best pass rusher out there, would be a big boost to a group that's already been very good and be the kind of difference-maker that gets Baltimore to the Super Bowl."

Pro Football Focus Says No Deal Is Best Deal for Ravens

While there's no doubt DeCosta will pull the trigger today if the right deal presents itself, standing pat wouldn't be a bad thing. As Head Coach John Harbaugh said yesterday, the Ravens don't have any "dire needs."

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger said the Ravens should hold.

"The Ravens are already in the top three of cash spending for 2023, so pulling off another blockbuster like they did last year in acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith may be tough to accomplish," Spielberger wrote. "Giving up premium draft capital also makes it harder to add cheap young talent, further compounding the issue. Plus, adding veteran talent like Jadeveon Clowney just before the season and Kyle Van Noy a few weeks into the season is effectively making trade deadline moves by another means."